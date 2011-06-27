Used 1994 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
My Max

J.Senko, 05/28/2010
I have had this truck for a year and replaced the timing belt after I bought it. It has 300,000 mi. on it and is in excellent condition with cold a/c, nice stereo, nice chrome wheels, 5 speed manual trans. I love this truck.

Mighty Max

Jeff Kroening, 01/29/2005
Very nice truck. Reliable, powerful, easy to drive. Would recomend to friend just as much as a Toyota or Nissan truck.

It won't die!

DeployedDude, 11/04/2010
You can drive this truck hard and long, up mountains and across the country from West Virginia to California more than its far share of times. It's a good vehicle, just change the oil, belts and watch that odometer just keep on spinning.

Kinda plain but reliable

Tommy, 05/18/2002
Purchased as a play and haul vehicle. Have been really pleased with the lack of any major mechanical problems. Only repair out of the ordinary has been the air conditioner, which required around $250 to fix. Doesn't have much power, but the trade off is good gas mileage. Has averaged about 20-21 in the city and 26-27 highway. Low operating costs and the ability to haul appliances, ect. has made the vehicle a good buy.

Comfortable and Dependable

Ramblin' Man, 09/12/2003
I've had this truck for three years and like it a lot. Mechanically the truck is very solid with no issues with the engine, transmission, cooling, heating, steering, or brake systems. The 151 hp engine feels weak when the bed is loaded and air conditioner is on. Ride is comfortable. The area behind the seat is very handy for throwing those extra things that seem to have nowhere to go and there are two storage compartments hidden underneath the carpet. Great day-to-day vehicle.

