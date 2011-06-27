Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews

2013 Lancer SE AWC 955imarko , 03/07/2014 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought a new 2013 in June, and have done 15000 trouble free kilometers in the coldest Canadian winter for 50 years! Car is used mainly for longer trips, including trip to Kelowna BC from Manitoba over Christmas. AWC system is excellent, sure footed, and goes through snow when you would not think possible ( winter tyres fitted) I love the flappy paddles to help select the right "gear" for the situation, or for that extra burst of acceleration. Heated seats are fantastic and very comfortable for a 12 hour drive, with plenty of support. The heater system is bionic !! The car looks fresh despite how long the body style has been around, and that big spoiler makes parking easy. Report Abuse

It is average, just having issues Timothy Mellender , 08/16/2016 ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 2013 Lancer a year and a half ago and about 6 months in I start having issues with my car saying it is overheating and kicking into safety mode, where it slows my car down until it comes to a complete stop and then it cools down, yet my temperature gauge sits halfway like normal every time, and I've taken my car to4 different mechanics over the past year and they all say nothing is wrong with my car. Even a Mitsubishi dealership mechanic said the same thing, yet my car still continues to have this issue. I would give this car a 4+ star rating but unfortunately I cannot because there is something wrong with my car yet nobody seems to know what it is. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great and fun car! transamgta , 12/03/2012 41 of 74 people found this review helpful The Mitsubishi Lancer is a great car. I purchased my first Lancer back in 2008. An SE model with the CVT transmission. Almost 5 years later the car hasn't given me any problems. It has been extremely reliable. My wife now has that car and I just purchased a brand new 2013 Lancer GT with manual transmission. This car has a bigger engine (2.4 liters vs. the 2.0 on the SE). The car feels very powerful and agile for a 4 cylinder car. I see built quality improvements specially on the interior: dash, door panels and seats. The Lancer looks sharp and the design hasn't aged. Report Abuse