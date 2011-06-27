Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews
luv this car!
I bought the 2012 Galant because i was looking for something that is reliable and got good gas mileage, and boy does it fit the bill. But what really attracted me is you can get these only a year old at half of their original value, whereas Camrys, Accords etc. are thousands more. The base ES model lacks some bells & whistles found on other cars, however the interior room,comfort and ride is surprisingly good. The body style is a tad dated (from 2004) but with the money I saved it doesnt matter. Power is adequate. Overall a good, solid, reliable vehicle that can be had for a good price.
Best kept secret
In my opinion, the Mitsubishi Galant is one of the best kept secrets when it comes to a reliable vehicle. I absolutely love my car. It's a shame the Galant does not get better reviews. Best bang for your buck without a doubt! My only complaint would be that the 2.4 i4 is a little under powered. With that said, I still feel the power is adequate and the car is fun to drive. If you are thinking about getting a used car, save some money over a Honda or Toyota and test drive a Galant. I'm fairly confident that you won't be disappointed.
Good car
I've had the car for 3 years. Bought with all accessories-it was $25,000. However, purchase price was $19,000. The depreciation is high but not an issue for me since I keep a car for at least 10 yr. Reliability has been excellent with zero problems. SE ride is a little stiffer than base model but handling is excellent. I'm not sure what the other reviewer hated so much about this car.
Great car
This was a great car. I had the basic model so I had no navigation and bluetooth. I had this car for 2 in a half years and It drove nice. I never had any problems with it besides basic maintenance: brakes, battery. The interior is comfortable and pretty. I don't understand why people are giving this car such a bad review. It could use a little more power but it still got me around without any problems. The only bad thing is the value of the car drops a lot and quick.I would recommend this car if you find it for a good price. Don't let someone sale it to you for a high price because the value may not be worth it.
Best Money Ever Spent
Highly underrated, very affordable. Most car for the money.
