  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Galant
5(57%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(14%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Galants for sale
List Price
$7,995
Used Galant for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

luv this car!

midway2, 06/17/2013
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2012 Galant because i was looking for something that is reliable and got good gas mileage, and boy does it fit the bill. But what really attracted me is you can get these only a year old at half of their original value, whereas Camrys, Accords etc. are thousands more. The base ES model lacks some bells & whistles found on other cars, however the interior room,comfort and ride is surprisingly good. The body style is a tad dated (from 2004) but with the money I saved it doesnt matter. Power is adequate. Overall a good, solid, reliable vehicle that can be had for a good price.

Report Abuse

Best kept secret

Len Hilliker, 11/28/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

In my opinion, the Mitsubishi Galant is one of the best kept secrets when it comes to a reliable vehicle. I absolutely love my car. It's a shame the Galant does not get better reviews. Best bang for your buck without a doubt! My only complaint would be that the 2.4 i4 is a little under powered. With that said, I still feel the power is adequate and the car is fun to drive. If you are thinking about getting a used car, save some money over a Honda or Toyota and test drive a Galant. I'm fairly confident that you won't be disappointed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good car

dcw3, 01/04/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've had the car for 3 years. Bought with all accessories-it was $25,000. However, purchase price was $19,000. The depreciation is high but not an issue for me since I keep a car for at least 10 yr. Reliability has been excellent with zero problems. SE ride is a little stiffer than base model but handling is excellent. I'm not sure what the other reviewer hated so much about this car.

Report Abuse

Great car

Yani C, 11/01/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

This was a great car. I had the basic model so I had no navigation and bluetooth. I had this car for 2 in a half years and It drove nice. I never had any problems with it besides basic maintenance: brakes, battery. The interior is comfortable and pretty. I don't understand why people are giving this car such a bad review. It could use a little more power but it still got me around without any problems. The only bad thing is the value of the car drops a lot and quick.I would recommend this car if you find it for a good price. Don't let someone sale it to you for a high price because the value may not be worth it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Money Ever Spent

K Hill, 12/10/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Highly underrated, very affordable. Most car for the money.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Galants for sale

Related Used 2012 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles