Used 2003 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews

Transmission Problem richie6 , 01/14/2014 22 of 22 people found this review helpful BEWARE OF MITSUBISHI GALANT TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS (2003 for me) I learned the hard way from a excellent transmission shop about the flaw in my 3.0 V6 model with 4 speed automatic where these where a 'clip' deep inside the tranny breaks! This shop used to keep several extra trannys in the shop fully expecting to have customers come in for this very issue. He told me about it before he even opened it up and proved it to me! These broken pieces, for one scenario, end up in the pump causing your tranny to fail and needs to be rebuilt. One main sympton is it will not go into any gear! Sometimes you hear the rattling as you run it. Get newer kit if you rebuild it!

Almost Bulletproof du8y4 , 02/05/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my 2003 Galant 2.4ES in 2005 with 54,000 miles on it for $8900 because it was all I could afford at the time and I'm anti-Honda. Good gas mileage, snappy for a 4cyl. After delivering Pizza's full time for several years and going on multiple trips to Yellowstone, it now has 235,000 on it. The only thing major was replacing the timing belt at just over 200,000. I will say also that it can get up the the 120mph that the speedometer says it'll go. (it just takes a while)

Love Mitsubishi lcmitsu , 09/16/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car used from a dealer in January 2007 with 25,000 miles on it. I don't think I will ever buy anything other than a mitsubishi going forward. I have 82,500 on the car now and with regular maintenance I expect many more years of driving joy with mitsi. Before buying the car I did check Edmunds.com consumer reviews and Consumer Reports which both gave this car a great reviews. Thanks Edmunds.com for this site.

Still going strong Marie , 08/25/2017 ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful 2003 pearl white mist. galant ES. I bought this car new. Only had 8 miles when drove it off the dealer lot. Today Aug 2019 it has over 380k miles. Minor repairs like battery, starter a fuse here and there. It has never been wrecked and the paint is still great. I get so many compliments on a nice looking car and most can't believe it's as old as it is. The timing belt was not changed till around 250k plus miles only because it was showing some wear. It has never been to a repair shop for any work. My son graduated Nascar Institute and he's the only person to do any work on my car. Oil change every 3k miles. Best fuel economy car ever owned. Most miles are highway since i can put over a hundred a day at times. It is 2019 and now I have close to 380k miles on this car. Its starting to burn some oil now but It's still going strong. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value