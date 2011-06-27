Estimated values
2008 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,954
|$5,042
|$5,664
|Clean
|$3,712
|$4,727
|$5,298
|Average
|$3,228
|$4,099
|$4,567
|Rough
|$2,744
|$3,470
|$3,836
Estimated values
2008 Lincoln Navigator L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,343
|$5,543
|$6,231
|Clean
|$4,077
|$5,197
|$5,829
|Average
|$3,545
|$4,506
|$5,025
|Rough
|$3,014
|$3,815
|$4,221