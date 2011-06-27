Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,026
|$16,018
|$17,993
|Clean
|$13,575
|$15,494
|$17,379
|Average
|$12,672
|$14,445
|$16,150
|Rough
|$11,769
|$13,396
|$14,921
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,018
|$15,134
|$17,225
|Clean
|$12,599
|$14,639
|$16,637
|Average
|$11,761
|$13,648
|$15,460
|Rough
|$10,923
|$12,657
|$14,284