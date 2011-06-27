Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,100
|$3,324
|$3,995
|Clean
|$1,866
|$2,958
|$3,556
|Average
|$1,397
|$2,228
|$2,677
|Rough
|$927
|$1,498
|$1,798
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Cartier L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,312
|$3,718
|$4,488
|Clean
|$2,054
|$3,310
|$3,995
|Average
|$1,538
|$2,493
|$3,007
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,675
|$2,020
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,107
|$3,501
|$4,265
|Clean
|$1,872
|$3,117
|$3,796
|Average
|$1,401
|$2,347
|$2,858
|Rough
|$930
|$1,578
|$1,919
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$3,271
|$3,953
|Clean
|$1,798
|$2,911
|$3,518
|Average
|$1,346
|$2,192
|$2,648
|Rough
|$894
|$1,474
|$1,778
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Signature Touring 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,794
|$2,692
|$3,186
|Clean
|$1,594
|$2,396
|$2,835
|Average
|$1,193
|$1,805
|$2,134
|Rough
|$792
|$1,213
|$1,433
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Premium Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,977
|$2,918
|$3,436
|Clean
|$1,756
|$2,597
|$3,058
|Average
|$1,315
|$1,956
|$2,302
|Rough
|$873
|$1,315
|$1,546
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Premium Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,875
|$2,780
|$3,279
|Clean
|$1,666
|$2,475
|$2,918
|Average
|$1,247
|$1,864
|$2,197
|Rough
|$828
|$1,253
|$1,475
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Premium Touring 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,905
|$2,822
|$3,326
|Clean
|$1,692
|$2,512
|$2,960
|Average
|$1,267
|$1,892
|$2,228
|Rough
|$841
|$1,271
|$1,496