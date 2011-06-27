  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,100$3,324$3,995
Clean$1,866$2,958$3,556
Average$1,397$2,228$2,677
Rough$927$1,498$1,798
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Cartier L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,312$3,718$4,488
Clean$2,054$3,310$3,995
Average$1,538$2,493$3,007
Rough$1,021$1,675$2,020
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,107$3,501$4,265
Clean$1,872$3,117$3,796
Average$1,401$2,347$2,858
Rough$930$1,578$1,919
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,024$3,271$3,953
Clean$1,798$2,911$3,518
Average$1,346$2,192$2,648
Rough$894$1,474$1,778
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Signature Touring 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,794$2,692$3,186
Clean$1,594$2,396$2,835
Average$1,193$1,805$2,134
Rough$792$1,213$1,433
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Premium Cartier 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,977$2,918$3,436
Clean$1,756$2,597$3,058
Average$1,315$1,956$2,302
Rough$873$1,315$1,546
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Premium Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,875$2,780$3,279
Clean$1,666$2,475$2,918
Average$1,247$1,864$2,197
Rough$828$1,253$1,475
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln Town Car Premium Touring 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,905$2,822$3,326
Clean$1,692$2,512$2,960
Average$1,267$1,892$2,228
Rough$841$1,271$1,496
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Lincoln Town Car on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Lincoln Town Car with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,958 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Lincoln Town Car ranges from $927 to $3,995, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
