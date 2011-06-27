Used 1995 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
My Galant makes me proud
I drive for a living, hi-way and streets, doing warranty work for computers so I put 100-200 miles a day of hard driving on my car. I did my first repair at 372k miles when a hose ruptured. Made a "hose" out of duct tape, secured it to the radiator and engine block and drove to the auto parts store where I replaced the hose. The head gasket was replaced at 448k, lower control arm at 537k, original starter at 579k and the engine siezed at 597,893. I did tuneups every four months, fuel filter changed when I changed my clocks, used only hi octane gas (preserves the catalytic convertor this way) Love Galants
1995 Mitsubishi Galant
I am a mechanic and after a rediculously reliable Honda I bought a Mitsubishi Galant with comfortable seats. This car has comfort and good looks, but I am glad I am a mechanic. I have managed to fix most problems relatively cheaply. I have tips for owners if the central lock stops working - replace the window switch cluster. If your car turns off and won't go until you a few minutes or it maybe turns off then on when driving you need a crank angle sensor on the distributor. The lower ball joints failing make a gunching sound when turning. I had to replace both. Overall this is a nice looking touring car. It has comfort, style, and modest performance, but poor reliability with high milage.
1995 Mitsubishi Galant LS
I bought this car as my first car in Nov. 1998 with 43K miles in NYC when my daughter was born. Then move to NC with 139K. I still drive this car daily to work. It great on gas and for a 4 cylinder it has the power like a V6. It has 201,500 miles and still pulling strong and quite. Change oil every 3k on time, change timing belt every 60K and tune up on time. Shocking but true. It still has the original rear breaks from factory.WOW I can't believe it either. The only problem i had was alignment, problem solved after i replaced all 4 shocks, no camber kits required. Great car, reliable, quick, fun to drive. I'm expecting to get 250K before my next timing belt change. Then I'll let her go.
Unbeatable Value
I bought a 1995 Mitsubishi Galant S in 2000 with 79,000. I beat the hell out of it but it kept going. This was my pizza delivery car. I put 240,000 city miles on the original engine until it burnt so much oil I got pulled over by a cop because he though my car was on fire. (Cold starts in winter would look like smoke bombs going off.) I recommend this car with the manual transmission if you can find one in decent shape. Despite my criticisms, this car is a really cool car.
Money Pit
I bought the car used at 82000 miles The car is just plain out horrible mechanicly, aesthitically its decent for its year but under the hood its just a huge money pit at 85000 miles it needed a new trans $2,500 to replace (for the auto's) and at 94000 miles my timing belt went has caused over another $2000 worth of damage total this is more than i paid for the car. A long with the recalls and other problems with this car its just an outright horrible buy.
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Galant info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner