Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.4 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight3157 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta Grey Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Northstar White
  • Saronno Red
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
