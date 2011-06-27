Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2322
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/490.1 mi.321.1/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG2322
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.4 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6000 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Valves16no
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)no
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.43.3 in.
Front hip roomno55.1 in.
Front shoulder roomno53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.5 in.34.1 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.28.4 in.
Rear hip Roomno47.2 in.
Rear shoulder roomno51.2 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.172.0 in.
Curb weight3085 lbs.2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.5.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.6.3 in.
Height52.8 in.49.8 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.98.8 in.
Width68.7 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monarch Green Pearl
  • Durango Copper Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl
  • Oslo Green Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Saronno Red
  • Celtic Blue Pearl
  • Northstar White
  • Kalapana Black
  • Oslo Green Pearl
  • Saronno Red
  • Northstar White
  • Durango Copper Pearl
  • Minden Silver Pearl
  • Monarch Green Pearl
  • Celtic Blue Pearl
