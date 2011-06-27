2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Consumer Reviews

Quirks Add Up Richard , 04/27/2020 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful At first glance this is a relatively attractive and well priced vehicle in its class. Lots of creature comforts and a strong suite of safety features on the upper trim levels. Then you drive it for awhile, and start to feel annoyed. Whether it is the cheap and tin like sounds the doors make upon closing, the grinding effort of opening the gas hatch, the road manners, the lack of dampening of road imperfections, or simply the near impossible task of opening windows using control buttons hidden behind an unnecessary door bar, the vehicle grinds the joy out of your purchase choice. For the love of all that is holy you can't even quickly mute the radio! You have to dial it down or up using the mouse pad behind the shifter or the steering wheel controls! The vehicle also has a terrible highway speed 'shimmy' at about 110km/h. I do not recommend this vehicle, and would suggest considering a RAV4 if money is not a concern, or the Mazda CX3. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Poor insterior features and design KK , 06/26/2020 SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I recently rented a newer Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and was disappointed. The seat is not comfortable. The extra glass in the hatchback style makes your vision distorted as the two glass windows are separated by a partition and you see partial cars in the rear view. The radio and backup camera screen is placed so high and it protrudes so much out that you always see reflection of light/sun during daylight hours, making it almost impossible to see anything on the screen. Also the letters and numbers on screen are so DIM, you cant see them clearly. When you turn AC on, there is no light you have to see a symbol at another place to see if AC is on. Overall a foolish interior design. The steering wheel is super sensitive and you would be swerving if you are not holding it tight all the time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect value for the price Mike , 06/06/2020 SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I own the Eclipse Cross since two months. It fulfills my needs perfectly, and it is a great car for the price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Eclipse Cross Allen C. , 08/03/2020 SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is the epitome of mediocre, and should be considered a very basic point a to point b kinda vehicle. Nothing stands out as overly impressive, but hey it’s cheap and it runs. What more can you ask for now a days? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse