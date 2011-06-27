Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Consumer Reviews

Mitsubishi is back! Brian , 09/01/2018 LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I just bought this SUV in the beginning of July so I had it for about 2 months now. The first thing your gonna notice is how sexy this thing looks depending on the color you get. I have the metallic gray and is shines just like the diamond red. The vehicle has nice black accents and black 18” alloy wheels. It also has tinted privacy glass on the back passenger windows. The performance is really good and the engine is pretty powerful together with the CVT transmission. The interior looks very nice and the seats are comfortable enough for longer trips. The back passenger seats recline and can be adjusted just right for child seats. They also fold down to the point you can put boxes and other wide items through the back and sides. All doors open wide and you get a lot of standard safety features that other expensive SUVs don’t. Apple car play and Android Auto is nice including a trackpad for navigating the 7” display up front. My only complaints is the way the vehicle turns sharp corners which has a little more lean then what I’m used to. Maybe it’s just me coming from a Lancer, but I would take it easy on the turns. The back window is split which gets in the way when you look through the rear view mirror, but you do get a backup camera so thank Mitsubishi for that! I would have liked some buttons for navigating the touchscreen but I guess that’s where these companies are going. I got used to it but I don’t know how old school people will react to it. There are 2 more trims levels above the LE but I feel for the price that I paid, I should have gotten heated seats and a sunroof. Other than that it’s very sporty, roomy, and good on gas so I feel like a made a good decision overall. I will do another updated review in the coming months if anything changes. If you want to see a video check out my YouTube channel at Gillis da kid. Report Abuse

first time mitsubishi William Scardanello , 03/19/2019 SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Just took delivery of our Mitsu Eclipse Cross last evening & literally drove the balls off this car today . Overall looks are great ...ride comfort more than adequate . No issue with interior room or layout... just some of the touch sensitive display & pad bit of a learning curve as i am " old school ". Performance seemed more than adequate , seeing we took this unit on a jaunt up & over the mountains where we live { south west p.a. } over to Maryland 's Deep Creek area & back . No issues pulling the mountainous terrain , just keep it in the torque curve. Turbo gives ya more umph when one needs it ! IDK, read reviews where the handling on this unit is sub par...i had no issues pushing this car through turns on the back roads under power while counter steering slightly . Braking felt really good , evem under hard application coming down grades . The CVT Trans is a bit of a learning curve .. seems like it's " hunting " at times . Little noisy at hi way speeds ....can hear engine noise .....nothing i can't live with . and the pricing we got from the dealer , couldn't pass this unit up . Take into account that i am a retired ASE Certified tech with 30+ years under my belt...so this is an old car guy reviewing this unit . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very satisfied Ed Wysocki , 12/28/2018 ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Base model has everything i need at a great price. The warranties and Roadside Assistance give me confidence that i am covered for a long time ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Too short SharonMitchell , 09/22/2018 ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful There is not enough leg room, front seats go as far back as possible but I need more leg room. I still drive my 2010 Galant which gives me plenty of leg space plus space in the rear if I choose to sit while being chauffeured by my grand children but I still need higher car without going to Outlander Sport. Maybe next year you will give more leg room, other options are great including extra UB plugs in rear per my 10 years old granddaughter. Report Abuse