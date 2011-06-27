Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante Wagon Consumer Reviews
Gets me and my stuff wherever
I bought the car used with 118K on it. I paid 2,500 dollars. I was preparing to go cross country, from DC to Seattle, and needed a car that coudl carry all of my stuff. The Diamante Wagon seemed to fit the bill. It was fantastic all teh way over the Rockies and beyond. I have 131K on her now and not a lick of trouble.
Reliable old car
As a student, I inherited this car, which has surpassed my expectations. The car is comfortable, and has so many options, even more than most new cars. It handles well on the highway at high speeds, the engine is slow but keeps up with traffic and is reliable except when the water pump failed. It has a lot of space and looks decent (small factory spoiler and sporty alloy wheels) The transmission shifts roughly when taking off from a stop but on the highway the car is quieter and smoother that a lot of other cars I have been in. Also mine is one of the few cars from the early 90's to have the optional ABS.
