  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 3000GT
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,555 - $3,435
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Ultimate AWD Sports Car

VR-4, 12/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The 3000GT VR-4 is the best all around sports car for the money. It is fast, fun and hard to beat. Its loaded with performance features and can be easily modified with big horsepower gains if desired. The 300ZX is just too small a car, and the Supra can't match the launch of the AWD 3000GT. Go with the Mitsubishi, you won't regret it.

Report Abuse

killer car reveiw

radar, 12/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

BEST CAR EVER MANUFACTURED!

Report Abuse

Better then it looks

Vince13, 01/03/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Have a 95 VR4. Have fixed the rear spoiler that goes up and down 3 times at the same place in one month. Was out of waranty but Mitsu picket up the bill because the dealer screwed up 2 repairs. Have changed nothing but spark plugs at 60K, oil every 3K, and tires at about 30K. Thats it, no other repair ! You tell me what else is so reliable? With twin turbos ? Speed as long as you know how to shift it relatively fast at the start up, and will accelarate with no problems going 120MPH. At 90-100 you feel like you are going 20 - change lanes, stop, sverve, the car is rock solid.

Report Abuse

Best Car Ever Made Exluding the Viper

Nero, 02/09/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I actually got this car for my birthday and I think this is the best car ever made. It looks awesome, drives awesomely, has PLENTY of power, and plus it is just plain FUN to drive.

Report Abuse

Best "Man toy" you can buy.

KPZVR4, 03/11/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

All I can say is, get one. It is so much fun! I have had no problems with mine, and it has 129,000 miles (1,000 since the rebuild) on the body. Due a good re-build on it when you first get one and have fun.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3000GTS for sale

Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles