Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews

The Ultimate AWD Sports Car VR-4 , 12/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The 3000GT VR-4 is the best all around sports car for the money. It is fast, fun and hard to beat. Its loaded with performance features and can be easily modified with big horsepower gains if desired. The 300ZX is just too small a car, and the Supra can't match the launch of the AWD 3000GT. Go with the Mitsubishi, you won't regret it.

killer car reveiw radar , 12/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful BEST CAR EVER MANUFACTURED!

Better then it looks Vince13 , 01/03/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Have a 95 VR4. Have fixed the rear spoiler that goes up and down 3 times at the same place in one month. Was out of waranty but Mitsu picket up the bill because the dealer screwed up 2 repairs. Have changed nothing but spark plugs at 60K, oil every 3K, and tires at about 30K. Thats it, no other repair ! You tell me what else is so reliable? With twin turbos ? Speed as long as you know how to shift it relatively fast at the start up, and will accelarate with no problems going 120MPH. At 90-100 you feel like you are going 20 - change lanes, stop, sverve, the car is rock solid.

Best Car Ever Made Exluding the Viper Nero , 02/09/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I actually got this car for my birthday and I think this is the best car ever made. It looks awesome, drives awesomely, has PLENTY of power, and plus it is just plain FUN to drive.