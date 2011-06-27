Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews

VR4's Rule Red Dragon , 10/19/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I saw this car and I had to have it. It as been my 'baby' ever since. Comfortable, sporty, fast, and handles awsome. Fuel can be a problem, but only if your drive like a madman ;) Report Abuse

LOVE IT! Brian , 12/23/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We love this car so much that we can't find a new replacement. We have not had many repair bills. It's at 225,000 miles and we've decided to rebuild that thing and keep it going for years to come. It still turns plenty of heads (even teenagers... goodness). It's just a great ride with a ton of power plus we can carry bunches of stuff. Report Abuse

The best purchase I made St3v3 , 04/16/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is fast going and stopping, the interior is like driving while in a lazy boy that holds you in. The amenities are plush. I love this car. My favorite thing, is that the all wheel drive is so capable that it's nearly impossible to lose traction even when flooring it (unless you have crappy tires I suppose). Report Abuse

VR4 siva , 05/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Mine's all stock except aftermarket air intake and blow-off valve , also an aftermarket straight pipe . It runs 13 sec at 1/4 mile .....not bad for the factory car. Report Abuse