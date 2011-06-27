Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews
VR4's Rule
I saw this car and I had to have it. It as been my 'baby' ever since. Comfortable, sporty, fast, and handles awsome. Fuel can be a problem, but only if your drive like a madman ;)
LOVE IT!
We love this car so much that we can't find a new replacement. We have not had many repair bills. It's at 225,000 miles and we've decided to rebuild that thing and keep it going for years to come. It still turns plenty of heads (even teenagers... goodness). It's just a great ride with a ton of power plus we can carry bunches of stuff.
The best purchase I made
This car is fast going and stopping, the interior is like driving while in a lazy boy that holds you in. The amenities are plush. I love this car. My favorite thing, is that the all wheel drive is so capable that it's nearly impossible to lose traction even when flooring it (unless you have crappy tires I suppose).
VR4
Mine's all stock except aftermarket air intake and blow-off valve , also an aftermarket straight pipe . It runs 13 sec at 1/4 mile .....not bad for the factory car.
Go to 3Si.org for real reviews not here.
If you really want to know any thing about this car or any other car you will go to an enthusist web site and learn everything you can about it. For the 3000 GT and Dodge Stealth (same cars mechanically just different body panels) check out www.3Si.org. My handle there is Bret Brinkmann. They are just like any other car. If you mis treat them they will have problems. But treat them well and you will be more than pleased this car. And they are so easy to make a lot faster with out sacrificing any duribility. You just have to know what you are doing.
