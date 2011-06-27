  1. Home
Used 2014 MINI Cooper S Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/394.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Smoker's Packageyes
MINI Navigationyes
Premium Packageyes
MINI Wired Packyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packyes
Flash Packyes
Fully Loaded Packyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Media Packyes
Sport Packageyes
Loadedyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
MINI Visual Boostyes
6-Disc DVD Changeryes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Storage Packageyes
Color Line Dark Truffleyes
Color Line Shadow Grayyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
MINI Yours Interior Style Off-Whiteyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Heated Seatsyes
John Cooper Works Leather Steering Wheelyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
MINI Yours Interior Style Dark Cotton Woodyes
Wired Upgradeyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Color Line Glowing Redyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Exterior Options
All Season Tiresyes
18" Alloy Wheels Cone Spoke Silveryes
17" Alloy Wheels Cosmos Spoke Blackyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Panoramic Moonroofyes
Rear Spoileryes
Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
17" Alloy Wheels Tentacle Spoke Silveryes
LED Headlightsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
16" Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke Silveryes
16" Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke Blackyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Alloy Wheels Cosmos Spoke Silveryes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity38.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight2760 lbs.
Gross weight3620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Maximum payload775 lbs.
Length151.9 in.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width68.0 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blazing Red Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Volcanic Orange
  • Pepper White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Iced Chocolate Metallic
  • British Racing Green II Metallic
  • Moonwalk Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Truffle Cross Punch, leather
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Black Pearl, leather/cloth
  • Diamond Satellite Gray, leather/cloth
  • Diamond Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
195/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Inventory

