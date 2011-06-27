Used 2014 MINI Cooper S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|278.4/394.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Torque
|207 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 4700 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Emergency interior seatback release
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|MINI Navigation
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|MINI Wired Pack
|yes
|John Cooper Works Interior Pack
|yes
|Flash Pack
|yes
|Fully Loaded Pack
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Media Pack
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|Loaded
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Harman Kardon Premium Sound
|yes
|MINI Visual Boost
|yes
|6-Disc DVD Changer
|yes
|Anthracite Headliner
|yes
|Storage Package
|yes
|Color Line Dark Truffle
|yes
|Color Line Shadow Gray
|yes
|Chrome Line Interior
|yes
|MINI Yours Interior Style Off-White
|yes
|MINI Head-Up Display
|yes
|Comfort Access Keyless Entry
|yes
|Heated Seats
|yes
|John Cooper Works Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Color Line Satellite Gray
|yes
|Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
|yes
|Center Armrest
|yes
|MINI Yours Interior Style Dark Cotton Wood
|yes
|Wired Upgrade
|yes
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|yes
|Color Line Glowing Red
|yes
|Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|50.6 in.
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|47.8 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|All Season Tires
|yes
|18" Alloy Wheels Cone Spoke Silver
|yes
|17" Alloy Wheels Cosmos Spoke Black
|yes
|White Turn-Signal Lights
|yes
|Panoramic Moonroof
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Mirror Caps in Chrome
|yes
|17" Alloy Wheels Tentacle Spoke Silver
|yes
|LED Headlights
|yes
|LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights
|yes
|LED Fog Lights
|yes
|16" Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke Silver
|yes
|16" Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke Black
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|White Bonnet Stripes
|yes
|17" Alloy Wheels Cosmos Spoke Silver
|yes
|Power Folding Mirrors
|yes
|Rain Sensor and Auto Headlights
|yes
|Black Bonnet Stripes
|yes
|Chrome Line Exterior
|yes
|Rear Fog Lamp
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Front track
|58.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|38.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2760 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3620 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Maximum payload
|775 lbs.
|Length
|151.9 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|98.2 in.
|Width
|68.0 in.
|Rear track
|58.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|195/55R16 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,600
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
