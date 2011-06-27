Used 2013 MINI Cooper Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Again?
I'm the original owner. I have kept this car up and broke it in properly. Let's see: 3,000 miles new engine. Caught it before it blew and stranded me. Next was the wonky stereo that wouldn't play nice withe the iPod. Now, less than a week after its second service I am sitting on the side of the freeway, waiting the hour and a half for Mini Roadside Assistance to come get me. My clutch went out at a little over 18,000 miles. I know enough about cars to know that when you let the clutch out and give it some gas it should go forward. All I get is a revving engine. So much for BMW quality. Update: I finally threw in the towel. The month of January was spent in loaner cars. The car went through coils and spark plugs. BMW wouldn’t honor the court ordered warranty. While it was behaving itself I pawned it off on a Honda dealership for a 2018 Fit. I was able to get enough from the Mini to make three years worth of Honda payment. Never again a BMW product.
Not Good in the Rain
Caution! Don't drive your MINI in the rain! I purchased a Mini Cooper S Countryman in July, 2013 from New Country MINI and have been very pleased until this past week. I was unable to open the door electronically and upon entering via the manual system found that a number of electronics were not working, no ww wipers, no power locks, no speedometer and every conceivable warning light flashing.. Upon bringing it to New Country they diagnosed the problem as "water inside an electronic module" and repairs will cost $900. No problem I thought MINI tells us what a great warranty and maintenance plan they have. But guess what it doesn't cover water!!! They say I opened up the passenger side
Buy something else
Bought a mini brand new. We drive the speed limit and keep up the maintenance. The tires had to be replaced at 24000 miles, not covered by warranty. Right after warranty expired we had to replace brakes and rotors and battery. The transmission stalls in first gear after stopping at a light, but only on hot days. The water pump is bad and leaks coolant; $900 fix at the dealer. The water pump goes bad a lot on this mini; you conveniently do not have a Temp gauge! It also leaks oil from the valve solenoid; $2500 fix at the dealer. Overall worst vehicle I have ever owned, period.
Bad. Very. Very bad.
I'm a writer. It's what I do. I've gone looking for the words to say about this car, and I can't find them. I'm instead overtaken by gusts of anger, confusion, and a general bitterness that this prop, this four-wheeled thing parading as a car, has consumed me this wholly. Look elsewhere. Do not get this car. Do not. Get. This car. Just last week I racked up my twelfth (12th) service appointment in 15 months. MINI has dealt with almost every problem I've submitted, aside from the car running out of oil at 5k and a wheel bearing coming off, by repeatedly denying their existence. When they find a given problem, seven service receipts deep, they say it's "spec."
Don't buy this car
There is something very wrong with the throttle and/or transmission in the 2013 model that mini is not interesting in fixing. Mine started missing and experiencing erratic acceleration after just about a month. I hate driving this car. I never know if it will go when I press the gas pedal and have almost been rear-ended and hit from the side when the car delays before accelerating or stops accelerating abruptly. Had one before that I loved, but I really hate this car.
