Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster Consumer Reviews
If you're going to spend over 30k you should as well enjoy it!
This MINI has been a life changing experience. I've spend too much time searching for what to buy that I finally realized that practicality is the death of happiness. Sure you need a minimum of practicality such as the awesome trunk it has for a small affordable roadster and heated seat for your comfort all season drive but the joy of driving top down in this MINI has been tremendous that no one should wait retirement to live a little! We've had it 5 month and not a single problem so far and it performed great in the snow with a good set of snow tires.
So much fun, glad I took the plunge
Update, still like the car but think its best as a weekend car. Backing up scares the hell out of me as I can see very little with the top up. Mini's entertainment system drives me crazy. I still think its a fun car but best as a luxury, not a daily driver. Original review: I have owned my Roadster for slightly more than 2 years now. This is, without a doubt, the most fun car I will likely own. On a veautiful day or a balmy night, I think it is unrivaled. The multiple options offered are terrific, the car has been reliable and it is an incredibly fun drive. There are some cons... Backing up with the top up is a gamble at best, there are times I cannot see. The ride is rough, bumpy and loud. The Mini tech center could use a lot of work. For instance your phone is on Bluetooth audio but you want to charge your phine so you plug it in, now the next time you want to use Bluetooth audio you have to go through a maze of menus to re-select Bluetooth for music playback. That's silly. Would I buy it again? If it was my second car, in a heartbeat but as my daily driver as it is now, likely no.
Blast to Drive
I live in the perfect place to own this car, SoCal. I agree with the Edmunds review in that with the top up there is still a bit of noise and limited visibility, however, why would you want to drive this car with the top up? If it's raining outside I leave it in the garage. Otherwise, it's top down fun and exhilaration! The 6 speed manual is perfect for just that. I find it a struggle to not double the speed limit on most roads. In 3rd gear I can go as slow as 16 mph or as fast as 60. Almost like having an automatic. Ride can be rough at times but, hello, it's a sports car. Want a cushy ride? Buy a caddy! If you want pure driving fun with some awesome features, this is the car for you.
