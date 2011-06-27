Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews
Fun and Value
with over 1200 miles on it, I have yet to stop grinning. Everywhere I go I get thumbs up, and such comments as : nice car, beautiful ride, Mommy I want that car, Etc. Fast and economical ( Just got 38 MPG from New Jersey to New Hampshire, at 75-85 MPH). A surprisingly large trunk for such a small car. Even my skis fit, using the trunk pass through. Only complaint: single layer top, noisy at highway speeds. Small price to pay for such fun. Much nicer than a Miata or a Honda S2000, or a BMW Z4. Tons of amenities. Super radio and navigation. BUY IT
New Toy
I have had Corvettes, BMW's, Porshes, and Audis, but this is by far the most fun car to drive. I get compliments wherever I go, and the car really does handle like it was on rails. Not the fastest, but it sure feels fast and nimble. It even has a usable trunk. Much more fun to drive than a BMW Z4. And it gets 32-39 MPG on the highway !!!!!!! BUY IT !!!!
