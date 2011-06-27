Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe Consumer Reviews
Extroverted Car
2014 JCW Coupe with auto transmission. I got this car with track days in mind. I have had about five other Mini's and I wanted the sport, JCW model with paddle shifters for the track and road trips. So, I figured good sporty road trip car and competent track car, kind of like a BMW M.
Will be collectible
This is a fantastic fun car. You can enjoy it in the city, on the open road and on the track. The car is small, quick and most importantly to me, unique. I get people talking to me all the time about it. They think it is a hard top convertible. The good points first: It is uniquely styled, quick at 208hp and fun to drive anywhere. The space is absolutely brilliant. The Coupe is the same body as the 4-seat standard Mini but the back seats are gone and the roof is chopped. What you get is a trunk as big as a small SUV. I know, I have two SUV's. This is great for extended road trips and there is a hatch you can reach through to the trunk. I have put a cooler there at times, lol. On the track the car is amazing, especially for FWD and short wheelbase. It can get jumpy on hard breaking into a turn but you can roar out. Just keep it straight and steady. On autocross it totally sucks. There is too much pedal lag and I have the automatic. Autocross is hard off and on acceleration and breaking. You need the stick and will probably be all right. Also, the suspension is firm. Because I know Mini's I got standard suspension. You don't need sport. I do track with standard and it's fine. Sport will break your teeth. The minuses are the automatic pedal lag and very limited vision. I expect that in a chop top coupe but you may not. Small convertibles and hard tops like this always have limited vision. It is big fun in a small car. I believe this car will be one of the most collectible Mini's as they ran it only three years in the hard top. I also put winter tires on it (Pirelli Sotozeroes) and it does great in the snow. Perhaps the most cheerful fun car I've owned and I have had a bunch.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Eye Catcher
I got my JCW Coupe for track work. So far I have done only one autocross and no track days. I got the automatic because I wanted the paddle shifters for great up and downshifts. It takes some practice but the shifts are amazing. Let me do the negatives first. First, with the automatic there is a bad peddle lag. Even if you put it in sport mode it is an automatic. It was terrible at autocross. With more practice, I could handle it but for autocross the manual is the way to go. I think the peddle settings are no different than a standard Mini. Also, the JCW does not come with a sport suspension standard even if you thought you were buying the "M" or "AMG" of Mini's. You need to add that and it can cost a good bit. So, it is not 100% sport. The rest is all great. Acceleration once you start is excellent, handling is excellent and the standard suspension is great for comfort if you want a daily driver. If you put a sport suspension and oversized wheels it is very very hard. You can buy the JCW suspension for $4k more and it might be the best all purpose suspension. Vision is limited but frankly I expect that is a sportscar or convertible. The styling is so unique many people will point and ask you about it. It is perhaps my favorite thing about the car. It looks aggressive, yet friendly. The trunk is to die for in a two-seater. The reason is that the back seats of a regular Mini have been removed and even though the roof is lowered you have a ton of trunk for a little car. It has a reach through that is handy for longer stuff or reaching back to say a small cooler. It is a great road trip car and can handle decent luggage for two people. The car will fly and corner well and to me your big decisions are three if you are looking at one. 1. Automatic or manual. 2. Tech or minimal tech (adds cost). 3. Suspension, stiffer or softer or premium sport. If you max everything out this car will be in the mid $40s, new. Mini stopped making this model so you will have to be on the used car market. I actually like that as it keeps the car an uncommon model amongst and uncommon car. I like unique. Just drive one and see what you think. All of the coupe and roadsters are great but I think the base model sort of misses out with the low power. It is the sportiest of the lineup and also the smallest of the Mini's.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper Coupe
Related Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman