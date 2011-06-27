Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman Consumer Reviews

Fustrated with my Mini miniweenie , 07/03/2011 37 of 40 people found this review helpful I've had my mini since February and even before I made my first payment in April the fuel pump went out. I had ran out of gas with a quarter tank left in the tank. Had to wait a month since the part was not avaiable and they had to get it from Europe. They finally got it fixed and the car was working great till I ran out of gas again! They replaced the fuel pump again and also the water pump. They say that they are working out the kinks on this new model but give me a break. Shouldn't they do that before they start selling to the consumers? Can't wait to get rid of it Report Abuse

ALL4 What? jbmini , 02/01/2012 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I love our Mini...when it's running! We bought it in June and it's been in the shop 3 times. Two weeks after our purchase, the trim peeled off below the windows. It took 3 weeks to arrive from Europe. Trim peeled off again 2 months later, trim on backorder. Our second issue was an engine light at 10K miles. The thermostat was out, re-placed. Third issue, at 14K miles, the car would not start. Had it towed to dealer. "DME error?" The car is still in the shop day 8. Said the "main communication circuit board" is bad, they think? Took 5 days to arrive from Europe. Still not sure if a new circuit board has fixed it, more to follow. Will hopefully get warranty extended. I love it when I have it. Report Abuse

Great fun to drive, but watch out for repairs Tim , 04/18/2016 S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car is one of the most fun to drive I have ever owned. Yes it is a little noisy on the highway, but town driving is one of the best times to have fun driving. It is an all around great car to drive, and even is ok for long trips. My issue is that both the alternator and fuel pump have needed replacing on my car. This is the first car I have owned that needed this. These are very expensive, look out wallet! What they also do not tell you is that the spark plugs need to be replaced periodically and will cause the car to literally not run if your dealer overlooks this. I have never experienced this with other vehicles. I do not mind that it needs premium fuel to operate, but I do mind the costs of repairs. If you get this car, make sure you have also bought the extended warranty for the maintenance & tire repairs. Very expensive option, if you do NOT get this. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not Economical at ALL slfisher70 , 05/19/2015 S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I drive ALOT. The car is fun to drive when there aren't any mechanical issues. Owned by BMW, but shows NONE of the standard quality elements seen in BMI engineering. Fun to drive, but EXPENSIVE and CONSTANT maintenance. Computer is quirky and will put the car goes into "limp mode". The Transmission is sealed and can only be maintained by the "dealer" which ask for leg and arm to service. Chronic alignment issues on the "rear"? Camber is off. Have notified Mini Of North America of the flaw in the rear control arms. Even had the dealer perform the alignment only to tell me after $350 they were worn out. Computer updates that some how get "missed" during service but are found after warranty has expired.Continued issues with random warning lights. Low tire is always on and can't get it off not matter how diligent you are with tire pressure. No spare tire which is fun to find out when you have a FLAT. Run Flat Pirelli tires are not economical at all. $35K for a car no spare tire?? It is slippery in snow and ice with the ALL4. Better all wheel drive vehicles. They make this car almost impossible to service yourself. Better cars for the price UPDATE_ Mini North American is aware of the alignment issues. I have eaten through tires about every 3-5 months. I align and it stays that way for about month and it is back out. The last time I contacted Mini North American. Made them aware of the "short" rear control arms. They just glazed over it and said we'll make a note of it. The next time you are out look at the rear camber on a mini. TOE IN. Update again- 120,000 had one dealer tell me engine needed $4000 worth of work and another $1500. I change my oil and am very aware of maintenance. This is getting too much to handle but I can't pass this lemon on to another person. Just got notification of faulty high pressure fuel pump for cars under 10 yo old or 150,000 miles. Have had several young people look at the car- Oh I want one of those or I am thinking of getting one of those. ME- DON"T! They are constant maintenance with little support from manufacture.How can Honda make a car that will run for >300,000 miles with minimal maintenance and Mini you get to 30,000 and its ready for its first round of fix issues. Have replaced the main computer already memory due to a crack in the head light that "back fed ". I am at the end of my ownership. Will be selling this vehicle in 2019. This has to be the worst car. I have chased a check engine light for year and half. Finally she died. The timing belts I guess are a known issue. It started making a strange noise a couple weeks before timing belt shattered and went through the engine. Known issue the mechanic did say a word when I mentioned the noise. New Motor and get rid of this POS. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse