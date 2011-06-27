Used 2002 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Still the Best JimC , 05/17/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We've had four Villagers since '95, and the 2002 is as wonderful as its forerunners. It's sad to know that the Villager becomes a victim of "progress" after this model year. Ford's inferior Windstar or variations thereof are altogether unsatisfactory alternatives as far as we're concerned. Report Abuse

OVER 164,000 miles & STILL going! john_adams , 06/25/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a 2002 Mercury Villager with 150,000 miles on it last year. I was amazed at how quiet and smooth it was. This vehicle is clean and runs better than my much newer vehicles of the past. With the high miles, I only paid $2,600 for it. It, now, has over 164,000 miles on it, and still runs super! The gas milage could be a little better, but I still love this mini van! Report Abuse

Best Van...or maybe vehicle I've owned! David , 11/30/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I don't know what the editor's were rating when they rated this vehicle but obviously they were sports car enthusiasts or something, lol. It's no Porsche or Corvette, it's a van. This is the second Villager I've owned, the first one being a 1997. I have had great luck with both of them. Absolutely the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I do not know why they stopped production so early on. I have owned my current 2002 model for almost 6 years now and have put about 80K miles on it(it had 25K when I bought it) Outside of normal maintenance I have done nothing to this van except I had to replace a CV Joint. that's it in 6 years. Reliable, roomy, comfortable...what else do you want! Report Abuse

2002 to 2016 - still best ever car I ever had mike addison , 12/22/2015 Estate Premium 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Love this car!!! Second Villager Estate (leather seats). Bought brand new off the showroom floor. Not cheap in 2002 dollars, but WORTH it. No kids, just need the cargo space for my work stuff. Cargo space is pretty versatile. The third row bench seat has been set to vertical pretty much since I got the vehicle. Second row seats are easy to set to vertical or click out / lift out and return as required. Only 44,000 miles. Only serious problem has been body corrosion and faded paint from the lawn sprinklers at my outdoor condo parking. Body took a sand-blast beating in Wilma hurricane; smashed side windows and windshield replaced. The van just laughed that off. Handling and driving are the best. Engine is perfect - and powerful. Great acceleration. Good visuals on all sides. I can weave through heavy city traffic more nimbly than a Ferrari. I chuckle to myself because nobody expects a car looking like this to perform like that! On long distance driving I set the cruise to 70 mph (freeway legal), crank up the CDs and enjoy the comfort. If required, the van can accelerate quickly to 85-90, no problem to get out of a tricky situation. Easy to park in a crowded lot or garage. Only repairs in 14 years: brake joints, something minor with the steering. To be honest, I have not taken the best care of the engine in terms of oil changes and other regular maintenance, especially in our humid coastal climate. This van just keeps going with a smile. Cannot figure WHY WHY WHY was this model discontinued!! Stupid people. The onboard technology is still superior to many current minivans. Nothing else measures up. :( Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse