Used 1994 Mercury Tracer Wagon Consumer Reviews

Nothing but a disappointment from day one! Handled okay, had okay gas mileage, but burned thru transmissions like a teenaged girl goes thru boybands! Parts were expensive and even when under warranty, the dealership never could fix it right. I went thru 2 engines, 3 heater cores, and 4 (count em four!!!) transmissions. Engine had no power or pickup (either of the two!) and I will not be buying another Mercury / Ford ever again!

sfhiggins , 08/25/2006

I've owned this car for a year and put 12k miles on it with no problems. 138k, 5MT and I average 33mpg in mixed driving. It does burn a qt of oil every 1500 miles. Easy car to work on and find parts for. Driving position, visibility, and controls are comfortable, but seats lack lumbar support. Car is very slow, but fun to drive with the stickshift. Brakes are ok, steering response is good. Plenty of online info available w/r/t Escorts. I have two small rust spots starting on panel edges, but the paint and interior are in great condition overall...no peeling paint or torn fabric. Three carseats will BARELY fit across the rear seat. Great car overall...I'd absolutely buy it again.