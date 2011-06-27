Used 2005 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

Gina , 06/28/2005

I shopped for a while before selecting this car for the second time, and I'm glad I did. You heard me right, this car has significant improvements over my previous 97 Taurus Wagon which I also loved to drive. I've driven my 2004 Sable for 14,000 miles so far and haven't had a single problem with it, so yes I'm quite happy. For me, considering what you get, the price of this car made it a no-brainer. I probably would be interested in a Jaguar or a Volvo Wagon too, but only if I didn't have to pay all that extra money. I also think that the Sable is a great looking car, inside and out.