Used 2005 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
I love my 2004 Sable Wagon
I shopped for a while before selecting this car for the second time, and I'm glad I did. You heard me right, this car has significant improvements over my previous 97 Taurus Wagon which I also loved to drive. I've driven my 2004 Sable for 14,000 miles so far and haven't had a single problem with it, so yes I'm quite happy. For me, considering what you get, the price of this car made it a no-brainer. I probably would be interested in a Jaguar or a Volvo Wagon too, but only if I didn't have to pay all that extra money. I also think that the Sable is a great looking car, inside and out.
Great car
I actually have a 2003 but I realy enjoy this car. I recent moved and you would not believe how mucg it cargo it can hold. I drove it 750 miles filled to the brim with cargo and the ride was just as smooth as when it's empty and the gas milage was not bad either.
