Used 2002 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews
It's a sad, sad day.
10 years ago, I sold Lincolns and Mercurys. So when I needed to buy a car 5 years ago I knew the Sable was a good choice, as long as I got the LS (Duratec Engine). I loved the engine, the leather, the power seat, etc., and knew that engin e was reliable. I was right. 5 years with no major problems (just a blower motor which I fixed for 50 bucks). Just paid it off 3 weeks ago, and planned to drive it to 200k (it has 108 now), but I crashed today and the car is totalled. 4 car accident, and it was smashed pretty good. I was the first to get out of my car and felt fine besides a sore neck. So that's one more reason to love my Sable. I'll miss it.
2002 Mercury Sable LS Premium
Great driving experience with this car, and gas mileage is good and the engine has lots of power. I am tall and fit comfortably in this car, which is more than I can say for the Camry which is built for people under 5' 4".
My first car....10 years later
This car is a BEAST. I used and abused her as a teenager and she has SURVIVED through it all! Still running, after only basic oil changes maybe every 5000 miles. Def has some war stains in my Sable, and will most likely be wholesaled when I do decide to trade her in. (That will be a sentimental day which is ironic considering the first time I saw this car I was horrified my parents would choose something so hideious!) All in all she has really been super good to me. I have never been smoking on the side of the road, maybe replaced my battery 1 time, my starter 1 time, my tires 1 time (oops). Super good, reliable, fuel efficient, safe, low key, no problems-take care of me-and I'll take care of you-car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This has been my favorite car
I bought this car in 2005 after having a 1997 Sable GS. The premium came with an extra 52hp which really added some pep. The seats were comfortable but the leather was somewhat fragile (I made two small tears in the rear seat). I got tons of complements when I had this car. The exterior wasn't the greatest styling but the interior was wonderful. I ended up selling it because there was a short in the electrical system that cause multiple wires to melt together causing a complete failure in the electrical system (did not effect the drivetrain. Heater was stuck on, windows didn't work interior lights didn't work, instrument cluster didn't work. I would still be driving this car otherwise.
Still a "Head Turner"
Black with factory chrome wheels&tinted windows. Still get lots of comments on the looks of this car.I now have 110,000 mi. on my Sable and the 24v motor still runs like new! Only problems have been with rear windows (bad switches)and tie-rod ends...otherwise flawless!
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 2002 Mercury Sable Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner