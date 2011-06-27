Used 1999 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great All Around Car!
The Sable (Merc version of the Ford Taurus) has been found to be a safe and reliable full-size, mid-price, passenger car. I bought it as a "first car" for my 17 year old daughter during her senior year in high school. It has ample style and power; plus plenty of room to move a kid into a dorm room 200 miles away. I fully expect it to satisfy her vehicle needs throughout her college years.
Not a bad choice dependable comfortable
I got this low mileage car with fears of why it was available, but I must say it has really performed. The interior is nice, has lots of extras and the ride itself is smooth. This is a very dependable car and I would recommend it to others. The key is getting one with low mileage and was well maintained. The trunk space is huge, and stereo system very good. The engine and transmission are solid with the exception of the hidden radiator and no way of checking it. Suspension is fine. Not the best on gas however. There are really no complaints here. A good investment.
Been a good car
Had 51,000 miles on it when I bought it, 116,500 on it now. Power steering pump replaced a couple years ago, front wheel bearings needed replacing at 105,000, and having trouble with the heater now (think maybe the heater core is plugged). It also needs an exhaust manifold gasket at present. That's about it other than normal maintenance like brakes, battery, etc. Been a good car, like the styling, rides and handles decent, runs good, has always started even at well below 0, gets dent gas mileage. Can't complain too much really.
99 Sable LS
This is a great value and a good, solid performer.
always something going wrong
It had 118,000 miles on it when I bought it in 2004. In one year I have replaced the battery, steering pump, back brake calipers, rotors, tires, spark plug wires, O2 sensor, coolant over flow bottle, rack and pinion $900, and the engine light is on now and the car surges because another sensor has gone bad and its like having a car payment every month. My Windstar was worse. My family has owned Ford cars for more than 50 years and they all had electrical problems. Once the engine light comes on it never shuts off. I've had it!!!
