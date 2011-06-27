Used 1995 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very reliable bread and butter sedan lou faiella , 08/15/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 1996 as a "leftover". It is about 10 years old now, and is as reliable as ever. I originally bought it as a commuter - competitive but more substantial than a honda/toyota and i was correct! It is a rugged dependable car that never let me down. For my first 7 years of commuting i got mid to high MPG and the 3.0 V6 was powerful enough for anyone. Now I no longer commute but it still get a respectable 20+ around town. I have put very little into it and i only replaced the battery 3 years ago only out of guilt! Before i got my truck, I used it to haul the usual home improvement items including an 8HP show blower.Ok I did break a rear stabilizer link after 6 years ($25) Report Abuse

1995 Mercury Sable 4-Dr GS Sedan Sam , 09/14/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We use the car around the city mostly. It has been a reliable form of transportation and is an excellent winter car (with front-wheel drive). It seats six passengers. It has a 3.0L EFI V6 engine and automatic overdrive transmission. The color is champagne clearcoat metallic, the interior has mocha cloth seats and floor mats, and it has deluxe cast aluminum wheels. The body is in good shape except for a side scrape/dent at the left-rear fender. The car has an AM/FM stereo radio, a cassette player, a digital clock, dual visor mirrors,and coin and cupholder trays. Report Abuse

Mecury Sable GS 4 Door Coronado126 , 07/24/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I think this car is what had to be the of 1995. Even now it's still a very good car. Report Abuse

Really good car maltesecommand , 01/17/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle from 92-year old woman. OK, there were dings and a few outside scars, but in nearly two years, this car performed wonderfully. Never had to put any money, except for inspection and oil changes, into it. Now with more than 27,000 miles on it ... still runs great. I'd say, for the initial investment, one of the best cars I've had. Report Abuse