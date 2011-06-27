Used 1995 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews
Very reliable bread and butter sedan
I bought this car new in 1996 as a "leftover". It is about 10 years old now, and is as reliable as ever. I originally bought it as a commuter - competitive but more substantial than a honda/toyota and i was correct! It is a rugged dependable car that never let me down. For my first 7 years of commuting i got mid to high MPG and the 3.0 V6 was powerful enough for anyone. Now I no longer commute but it still get a respectable 20+ around town. I have put very little into it and i only replaced the battery 3 years ago only out of guilt! Before i got my truck, I used it to haul the usual home improvement items including an 8HP show blower.Ok I did break a rear stabilizer link after 6 years ($25)
1995 Mercury Sable 4-Dr GS Sedan
We use the car around the city mostly. It has been a reliable form of transportation and is an excellent winter car (with front-wheel drive). It seats six passengers. It has a 3.0L EFI V6 engine and automatic overdrive transmission. The color is champagne clearcoat metallic, the interior has mocha cloth seats and floor mats, and it has deluxe cast aluminum wheels. The body is in good shape except for a side scrape/dent at the left-rear fender. The car has an AM/FM stereo radio, a cassette player, a digital clock, dual visor mirrors,and coin and cupholder trays.
Mecury Sable GS 4 Door
I think this car is what had to be the of 1995. Even now it's still a very good car.
Really good car
Bought this vehicle from 92-year old woman. OK, there were dings and a few outside scars, but in nearly two years, this car performed wonderfully. Never had to put any money, except for inspection and oil changes, into it. Now with more than 27,000 miles on it ... still runs great. I'd say, for the initial investment, one of the best cars I've had.
Wow, what a car!
My car was purchased by my employer for me to commute between cities in Florida. When I was relocated to Pennsylvania 10 years ago, they gave me the option of buying it and what a buy I got! This car has not had any major problems or defects. I have kept all of the maintenance on it regular and I think it is key to owning any car. I did replace the radiator last year but that is expected of a car of this age.
