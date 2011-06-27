Used 1995 Mercury Mystique Consumer Reviews
Sweet Six
A one owner car purchased late 2006. Has one of the sweetest V6 engines I've known and terrific mileage at 20 city, 36 hwy. 4spd Auto sometimes seems soft, but no problems. Wiring harness had been replaced, oxy sensors in 04. Passes smog well above avg. AC has slow freon leak- when freon fully charged mpg drops to average 17/25. Without freon mpg goes back to 20/36 averages~ a "mystique mystery". Engine and trans mounts [rubber/liquid filled] had to replace together. Smoothness returned to like new, hope they last another dozen years. Overall a joy to drive, must be well maintained to stay that way. Excellent European style tuned suspension.
Best American Car I've owned
Few problems with this vehicle. Among the best of Ford products. Change the fluids and run the cheapest regular gasoline available. I only wish my experience with dealer service departments approached the level of competence of this sedan. Due to my satisfaction level with the product, I have often told friends, etc. that I would buy this car today if I was in the market for a vehicle. I had planned to purchase another this year, but Mercury has discontinued it-disappointing. Ford has become too politically correct to keep my business.
Don't buy this car.
1995 was the first model year, and I've had nothing but problems from day 1. I only have 86,000 miles on it and am ready to get rid of it.
The Mecury MYSTAKE
wish someone would steal it and blow it up. big money pit. was in the shop for a total of a month and cost over $2000 to get it to run so we could get rid of it. i think i could probably sell my bike for more than this car is worth. DO NOT BUY ONE!!!
MY PERSONAL EXPIERENCE
I HAVE DRIVEN A MYSTIQUE FOR OVER3 YEARS I BOUGHT HER USED. SHE HAS BEEN VERY RELIABLE I HAVE ONLY 2 COMPLAINTS ABOUT HER. SHE HAS A TICKEING NOISE WHERE THE INDICATORS ARE AND NO ONE CAN SEEM TO GET RID OF IT. THE OTHER PROBLEM IS THAT I HAVE REPLACED THE POWER STEERING ONCE AND IT HAS GONE OUT AGAIN.
