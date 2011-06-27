Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer SUV Consumer Reviews

Jia's Mountaineer Jia , 09/20/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I replaced my '08 Explorer with a '10 Mountaineer. Even though I live at 5280 ft ASL my little 4.0 V6 runs like a rocket and this truck is beautiful. Gas mileage is what you would expect for a truck, about 14 MPG around town but I use it mainly for going to the gym, shopping, etc. Lots of room in the rear for big stuff and a DVD-video player for the grand kids (someday). Might be the last SUV I can buy with a truck frame under it. Nice sound system with bluetooth for hands-free phone. With the moon roof open I feel like I'm outside. Well protected with front and side airbags. This quiet truck will take my anyplace I need to go. Report Abuse

Great Vehicle fordman , 12/23/2009 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Being one of the last true SUVs on the market this could use some improvement in the model offerings and options. I like the color, the new Flame Blue exterior and the black leather interior except for the hideous tan headliner. What a mismatch of colors. I have about 800 miles on it and the temperature is below freezing or zero and the gas mileage is 19.5 on dash computer. Fuel economy on this vehicle is under rated. Wish it would burn E-85. six speed transmission would have been nice also. Wanted Premier model but was not offered in 5 seat version. The AWD is super on the snow and ice. Very quiet and comfortable vehicle with lots of cargo space and back seat room.

Great UNTIL.... aldaton , 02/11/2016 Premier 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful 2010 Mercury Mountaineer bought 2 1/2 years ago with about 60k miles on it. I love how the 3rd row seats fold into the floor with a push of a button. I like the height, and my 90 year old friend can get in and out of the passenger seat without a step, with assistance. I have a toddler and it was nice not having to bed into a car to strap him into a car seat. The 3rd row seat is apparently pretty uncomfortable, and isn't easily accessible. It's ok for short trips on rare occasion. It got me around in hilly/rainy Pacific NW for 2 1/2 years without major repairs, until a couple months ago, at about 79000 miles. No accidents (only off-roading has been driveways). Despite routine maintenance, we've had to completely replace both the brake system and the power transfer case (total: about $5k), both destroyed due to the fluids inside leaking out. The thermostat, a hub, and the Navigation system have needed work or replacement as well. Every winter I've has to have a tube flushed due to debris (pine needles and such) coming in through the sunroof , causing rain in the car coming from the light console. (said indoor rain has killed a couple of my personal electronics). The Nav isn't user friendly anyway, I ended up using my phone most of the time anyway before it broke (or disconnected in the wiring?.. we're working on that problem now). Now I realize my descriptions may not be the most accurate, but my mechanic hubby understood and agreed with all the repairs, and has fixed some of it himself) If somehow it has very few miles on it I would say to get it, but otherwise I own a 6 yr old car with a lack of power that's required major repairs (that don't usually happen to cars under a decade old). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Upgrade Gone Wrong David Helms , 08/28/2015 Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Previously, we had a 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer, but after it was totaled in an accident, we went with the Mountaineer for a "touch of class" so to say. The exterior is a little give and take... Yeah, it's nice and all, but when you park next to the previous generation Mountaineer; there really is not much of a difference. The interior is alright... It has the same options as the Explorer. I just wish it had came with better color combinations. Not to mention, it drives practically the same. It's a little disappointing honestly, I bought this thinking it would be a step above the Explorer, but it's kind of a step below. Reliability wise, it's solid. But beware of a few electrical issues here and there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value