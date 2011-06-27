  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Grand Marquis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,370
See Grand Marquis Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,370
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,370
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,370
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,370
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,370
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room58 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3957 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment, leather
  • Light Flint, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
  • Light Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,370
P225/60R T tiresyes
chrome steel wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,370
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Marquis Inventory

Related Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles