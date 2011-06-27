  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

Old school

RMO, 01/01/2016
LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Great Value. Resale value is low but that is good for buyers looking for dependable transportation. Electronic temperature controls can be expensive to fix. Great car for the money. This thing is just as comfortable as when it was new, runs just as smoothly as well. I'll take another one.

Love my car

artg1954, 03/26/2014
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I just bought this car its a 2004 and only had 53400 for miles. The car looks and drives like new and should it was a one owner bought in Florida and came here to new England in 2010. I have worked with cars all my life and this is one of the best to own.

True Blue American Icon

0rnery, 06/02/2013
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Full frame, V8 Rear Wheel Drive. The only configuration I'll ever own. Been driving Grand Marquis' and Town Cars for over thirty years, and that will be the same till I die. I work on my own cars and have never purchased new. These cars are rugged, reliable and cheap & easy to fix. That's why police departments, taxi companies and rental agencies chose this platform. Just bought this 2004 Ultimate sixteen months ago with 80K on it, and have not been disappointed. Got a documented 28MPG on a recent 600 mile trip. No doubt it will hold up like all my past FOMOCO cruisers. That means at least 15 more trouble free years in my possession. Batteries, tires and brakes are no "trouble".

Great gas mileage

mcoll1, 11/23/2013
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Just finished a trip getting as much as 29.9 mpg on a tank of gas. Another tank full got 29.7 mpg. Overall, driving 2600 miles I averaged 27.5 mpg. The vehicle has been very reliable.

Tanklike safety; great handling; very reliable

topvalueguy, 06/04/2014
LS Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Got this car used in 2012 with only 24,300 miles on it. Had an older Lexus GS300 prior to this. So far I really like the Panther platform. These are the tiny issues I had with the car; otherwise, it was great. I replaced one fuel pump; Electronic Climate Control was out (which I fixed myself with an aftermarket part); cruise control was out, but l left it. Factory CD player died, so replaced with a Pioneer unit. Some of the chrome trim pieces were sun-damaged, so I replaced with store-bought new ones. This car was crashed on the freeway in November 2014. The car was a total loss and I walked away with only a small scrape on my arm where the airbag cover brushed me. I found another Mercury Grand Marquis the very next day.

