Used 2001 Mercury Cougar Consumer Reviews
This Cougar LOVES her Cougar!
I bought my Cougar in 2003 with 19,000 miles on it. 88,000 miles later, I have had to sink about $2,000 in her. But for me, she is worth it. I get compliments all the time about how cool looking this car is. I have replaced the computer, brakes, and most recently, the coil. I was having problems with surging, a gulping or missing action when I accelerated and my mechanic couldn't figure out what the problem was. I found that in 2004, the fuel module had been recalled and was effective to have it replaced until October, 2011. It was at that time the seviceman told me the coil is what was causing the "missing" affect. I had a friend replace it for $70.00. Runs like new again! I love this car!
A pretty AMAZING car!
It's a 2001 Mercury Cougar ZN. Its got close to 150,000 mi, and its a precision build machine! Like everyone says, it doesn't have a whole lot of power but the fact that it weighs close to 3500 lbs doesn't help either. It's amazing to drive. Corners like a beast, brakes like a beast, looks like a beast. It's a ZN, and it's had routine things go wrong with it (water pump, burnt out blinker bulbs, CD got stuck, transmission rebuilt) Its still amazing to drive though, on smooth pavement it rides like its on a cloud. 17" rims mean tires are CRAZY expensive, but they make the car look amazing though! This is the sportiest daily driver you can have. But never get over 3K rpm, because I get 15 MPG
Driving it til' it dies
Bought my car 6 years ago for an awesome price from a friend. A couple car dealers, and mechanics told me that it was not a smart choice, had electrical problems, etc. I was hesitant and nervous I would be fixing it a lot, but I still couldn't pass up the price. Six years later, I have put nothing more than basic wear and tear money into it. It is by far the best car I have ever owned! Wouldn't trade it for the world! So glad now that I made the right choice!
Excellent Vehicle!!!
I got my custom V6 manual in Feb01. It's custom 'cause I got convenience package + ABS brks. It's very fun to drive (both the stick and auto). Transmsn is designed/made in Germany and it shows! A very european car, with a huge trunk. The biggest plus of this car is handling. It has a computer: "temperature outside", "average speed", "mpg", and best of all "miles before empty tank". I'd also say that chicks dig the car - one made me roll down my window on the hiway to say how cool my car was.
Don't buy it with big kids!
Bought it new and have had only two problems, the drivers seat belt wouldn't latch, dealer fixed it on warranty. I got some bad gas, three tanks of gas fixed it just like the owners manual said. I don't understand "the engine could use a little more oomph", my wife beat a Nissan 350 Z when she was going to the store. Awesome cornering capability. Keep the Firehawks on it, I got more than 80K miles out of the first set. Mileage exactly what the sticker said. Great value. Didn't get my son to sit in the back before I bought it. First drive in it, he hit his head on the hatchback window. At the time he was 14 and about 5'6". Now he will not sit in back.
