Used 1999 Mercury Cougar Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great car for the price! wicked_gk , 01/24/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car for $400 not-running. It had the common fuel-pump failure. Cost me $200 for a new one with labor. The mechanic then told me the engine had been over-heated which I suspected. Luckily Ford cross-platforms many of their vechicles so another engine was cheap ($350). Swapped engines and ever since its been running like new :) Interior quality is high quality and the suspension is rides smooth. Will be keeping this car till it stops running :) Report Abuse

Hate to love it ghignight , 09/14/2013 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I got my 1999 Mercury Cougar about a year ago. I really just got it because of the gas milage. I have had only normal wear and tear out of it. Tires, battery ect...when I got it it had 115k and a year later it sits at 140k......I have no major complains its fast and really sporty looking. It makes a good car for men for women......would make a great first car Report Abuse

Why did they stop making the Cougar? Teresa , 09/08/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful In 2002 I bought a used 1999 Cougar, this proved to be one of my best decisions! I have put thousands of miles on this car. I have popped down the back seats and hauled more than in those toys trucks that are so popular. I have dressed up and taken my girlfriends out on the town in this sporty little car. I have saved so much on my gas bills, with my mileage ranging from 29 to 31 mpg. So I ask why did they stop making this car? Report Abuse

going strong plybybunnie , 07/17/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful a've had my cougar 'georgette' for 5 years now, just turned over 200,000 miles, all original parts. very good running, reliable, just now starting to think about replacing the important parts. i LOVE my car and it has served me well. i don't see how anyone could not be satisfied with one. they must drive worse than me. i've taken my car cross-country several times, raced it, taken it camping. for a small car, it can hold and handle whatever i've dished out. thank-you cougar makers! i am one very satisfied customer! Report Abuse