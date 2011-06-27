Used 1991 Mercury Capri Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love this car!!
I love this car but the only problem is, is that there isn't a place that i can buy cheap parts for it. Ebay is overpriced and autopart stores don't sell most parts. so if you know where i can find a cheap driver side window regulator, let me know. Cause its bugging me not being able to roll down my window.
Heinz 57 ala` Ford
First of all, the car is wired for every option that was available, including fog/driving lights. the plug for the relay for them is located in a body cubby to the drivers side of the windshield motor, you'll need the relay. The window switches are serviceable (the contacts can be cleaned) as well as the headlight motor transmission contacts. Get the headlights in the up position (you may have to manually rotate the headlight motor. Remove the plastic shroud from around the headlight to gain access to the nut that attaches the mechanism to the headlight motor transmission. Now remove (most nut and bolt seizes are #10 and 8) the motor. Now remove the five or six tiny bolts of the motor transmission cover. Once inside! You'll see contacts, lightly sand these as well as the disc they ride on. Reinstall the headlight motor transmission cover as you found it, reinstall the motor assembly. Carefully reinstall the headlight mechanism to the motor transmission spline aligning it so that the headlight is at the correct elevation. Replace the plastic headlight shroud, test the unit and your done. The main relay can be had at the junk yard from an early Mazda 323 or 626 for around $15 bucks (pickup a couple just in case) not $153.00 dollars new. The main relay is hidden behind the fluid bottle attached to the left front fender. I have owned this car for seven years. I added RX2 anti-sway bars, driving lights, hardtop, '94 premium stereo, coin and cup holder, even the rear defog switch for the hardtop, as well as the switch for the fog lights. New soft top next week. I had the automatic transmission rebuilt last year. The car has just a 115k miles on it. It's in good shape with the usual parking lot door dings. The interior is fair, intact, but fragile. I have a new one, in the box. The car rides way better than a Miata. It is comfortable on long trips, a Miata rides like a buckboard and doesn't have a back seat. My only real complaint is the process of putting the top up or down. By the way, never pull the top to the windshield with the latch handle as it WILL break. This is gospel. A used one is $35-$45 bucks. Don't let anyone help you put the top up unless they clearly understand this fact.
Great lil' car!
When my grandfather passed away a few years ago, i inherited this cut little car. He wasn't big into paying attention to it's needs and was always a cheapskate, so some things aren't in the best shape, but it still going good! I have been trying to restore it to all its original splendor, but its rather pricey to do in high school... This car had kind of a ruuf life, so it doesn't have as much power as it used to, but it gets goin' when you aren't payin attention. haha, great little car!
Glen's Review
This is a nice car in perfect condition. I replaced the top as well as the seats recently, and installed a $350 XM radio allong with new speakers.
1991 capri
Well you must know the actual car was built in Australia and the the motor came from Mazda For a relatively low cost convertible this is the one
