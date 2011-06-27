Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG® Consumer Reviews

The first car I never wanted to part company with Dr. Lynne Pirie , 01/12/2018 SLK32 AMG 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I still love this car as much today as I did when I bought it! Now it's 14 years old and I drive it every day. It's beautiful and people give me compliments on it all the time; some even ask me if they can buy it. NO! If you are over 6 feet tall or a "big" person, this is not the car for you. However as a 5'9" athletic female, it is perfect. I love how the seat fits me. I loathe the feeling of a wide seat. It's like wearing scrubs (if you're a medical professional) or sweat pants (if you're a housewife). That constant reminder to stay fit is reinforced by a waistband or a very nicely contoured car seat. I've had this car for 13 years now and it has just over 230,000 miles. Yes there have been some expensive repairs that come with that mileage, but it's well worth it. Right now it's at the shop for a new supercharger clutch, not a cheap repair. Overall, it runs like its brand new, and by driving sensibly, I get 23.5 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the freeway. I love the timeless elegance of the style, the durability of the interior, the quality of the paint, the commanding power, acceleration and road hugging strength that speaks volumes to confirm the overall "built to last" reputation that this car has obviously earned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great car pr70 , 09/07/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful very fast, i had a porsche boxster and there is no match, i like the way the boxster handle the corners, but this car is as good but with a lot more power, if you are a tall person this car is not for you, i believe 6' and under, i don't like that the cd player is in the trunk and there is a casette player in the front, i don't believe that too many people use them anymore, if you run over a hole the cd player will skip. great car. Report Abuse

A future classic James T , 08/19/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is an exceptional car in every respect. In my opinion it's a future classic (only c.4,300made most in US) & has better looks than the latest SLK AMG's and it's rarer & faster. It's a pleasure to drive around town so much so that even my mum could drive it without knowing what it's capable of. It's a wolf in sheep's clothing and will decimate most challengers. When you want power it launches you as if you're strapped to a rocket and that power still keeps coming until your nerve or the road runs out. Report Abuse

My Experience Owning My First Mercedes Jerry Switzer , 12/04/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I went to a dealership in Wilmington, and luckily they had the style and importantly the motor combination I wanted. They took my for a drive in this car. I test drove it to the max. I was totaly impressed.I have had 2 Corvettes in my life time and no comparison. The supercharged engine, the sheer response of power and handling. Far greater then any car I have every owned.The immediate acceleration from a dead stop is beyond belief. The selling point is driving one. You're hooked. They went to great effort to get the color and options I wanted. My experience is, this is the best sports car I have ever owned. It's just fun, every time you get behind the wheel Report Abuse