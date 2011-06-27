2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
It is TOO soon (to write this review)!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL 550R is my 3rd roadster: I owned a 2003 SL 500, followed by a 2007 SL 550. The latter car was still is good mechanical shape and looked brand new, but the styling was a bit dated. So, 2 weeks ago, I negotiated the leasing of a 2019 model. What a difference 12 years make! Many more standard features, more sophisticated driver assistance aids, updated styling, an extra 67 bhp compared to the 2007 model, extraordinary electronics. It is too soon to answer many of the questions you have posed, but I have a sense that the gas mileage isn't going to be so great (I am still on my 1st tank of gas). The leg room behind the steering wheel is tighter than that in the 2007 model, which is my only disappointment - and this makes a difference, since I am 6'5" tall. There is greater depth of the trunk space, but that is because there is NO spare tire (boo hoo!). We'll have to see how well the run-flat tires fare! Overall, no major complaints to report!
2018 SL550 review
In general very happy with the car . I have owned it for a little over a year . The exterior styling has grown on me and the interior is really nice . The car rides smooth and controlled . The car is all day comfortable . Top up or down the interior is quiet . All materials are good quality. The power is more than enough . All controls ( steering , brakes and gas ) and transmission work well . I can not say that for an Audi Q5 that I currently own . Only area that I wish was a little better would be handling . It's not bad , but coming from a corvette ZR1 and a Camaro Z28 it could be better . This is the first car that I have bought that my wife approves of ( she loves it ) . Guess it's here to stay.
