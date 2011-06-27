Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Not worth the money...
I was a big fan of Mercedes prior to owning my 2009 SL-63. After having it in the shop for now the 4th time in 5 months, they still can't fix the transmission and excessive oil burn. The new transmission slips like you've lost gears until the car is completely warmed up. Try pulling out into traffic, stepping on the gas and the engine revs, but the car goes nowhere. Then out of no-where, 3-5 sec later the car catapults you into traffic. I was finally told that this is a race- car. You can't expect it to drive like a luxury car. How about that? In addition to having to add a quart of oil every 100 miles Mercedes has some work to do before I would ever recommend this car. Spend elsewhere!
Not so dream car I thought, AMG (All Money Gone)
After owning this car for 5 yrs, here is my warning. HAVE extra money in the bank and a 3rd car when it is in the shop! Bought the car with 55k miles, and a good deal out the door. I know it was used, but here is what I knew. Bad tires, brakes and possible A/C. I beat the seller up and got a great price, I thought. Have since replaced both batteries, rear trunk hydraulics, rear brakes (known), 4 tires (known), hydraulic hose for suspension, spark plugs and coils, and a window switch. Ok the battery was original and 6 yrs old. Brakes and tires were known to be bad, but the fronts have not had to be replaced yet after 10k more miles. Replaced them @75k miles and cost $2800. Car is great standing still or when it does run, and it does have some legs to run. But when the battery goes, your dead in the water. Battery died almost exactly 4 years later, 2nd time. The hydraulic problems just happen. The spark plugs and ignition coil needed to be replace at 65k miles seem early. Do the plug and coils whether you need them or not at 60k. Really frustrated with MB due to these issue. I have had old and new BMW's that did not need a mechanic nanny. IF the car gets through this recent issue , I may keep it. If not going back to BMW. Oh, yes the only phone that works with the electronics system is iPhone. WTH is that all about. MB needs to update the SW so that droid phones will work with the electronic adapter. Phones integrate with Bluetooth fine only for voice call, but not the controls of the phone or any other phone feature like Google maps with voice direction. MAJOR issue. Also the transmission until warmed up a little does not start smooth in drive. Small lurch as engine goes, but tranny not engaged. This only happens as first starting. 5 minutes later it is just fine. Cup holders are in a bad location. The center console when having too lift the cover you cannot get to anything easily. They changed this on the newer cars. Only 2G Memory sticks and 2G on HD for music. USB adapter works fine with no memory limit. On the good site, for a 2 seater Conv, I would say there is lots of storage room. Lots is relative, but there is room. Car is fun to drive and at any speed. Have not gone faster than 166MPH. Car is stable and provides confidence on the road. With the top down and windows up with wind deflector it is still quite at 80MPH and easy to carry on a conversation. Love the car, not the shop. Update 2020. Car is doing fine after the changes. Still , I might do it again. Got the air conditioner compressor fix and air is working great again.
2009 SL 550-Was in love until I wasn't!
Beautiful car with great engine and sex appeal-no doubt. I can say nothing bad about the outside appearance. My biggest problem is that it was a maintenance nightmare. I had the car for 7 months and had it in the shop about 9 times. For every payment I made, I paid 20% more in maintenance that month. The car only had 48,000 miles at purchase. Within a day of having it, the hydraulic hose/system burst costing $5K. Apparently a common and recurring issue. Within a day of having that repaired, the undercarriage fell out as the factory bolts were installed incorrectly $200 Within a month, front tires had to be replaced---one might think that's expected with a used car but all tires were replaced a day before buying the car. Within 2 months, the rear tires went out. Total of $1,800 to replace (front and back) So additional repairs include two batteries having to be replaced, an alternator, computer module, window washing pump (total of another $1,000), these last numbers exclude labor as I had a deal with the mechanic on these repairs Mainly a size thing but feels a little clostophobic with the top closed. I'm 6'0.
Excellent exhaust note
The SL63 AMG has the multi-clutch transmission. It does not shift as smoothly as an automatic with a torque converter, but once it's warmed up, shifts are quick. Make sure to get the extended warrantly. The roof, shocks are hydraulic and they can get expensive to repair. Oh, be light on the right foot or you'll be refueling around every 120 miles.
I bought a performance SL
If you're buying this car, you're buying a performance vehicle so enjoy the quirks. If your have any doubts watch Jay Leno drive a 09 SL 63. It's able to run with pretty much anything yet be a reliable vehicle . That's the reason you buy this vehicle for the performance, comfort and sound track, if you have any complaints or interests then buy something else.
