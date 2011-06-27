  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 SL-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all SL-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$15,285 - $25,520
Used SL-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

SL55

Howie, 05/02/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Overall I would recommend this vehicle to all who have the ability to own one. This vehicle is beautiful, fun to drive, powerful, handles well and is a real nice overall sports car. The electric top makes this a real gem. I like the car but maintaining a full tank of gas is a challenge. I waited my entire life to afford such a vehicle and now that I own it I must say it was worth the wait!

Report Abuse

What A Machine

Tom M, 05/06/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This MB SL55 AMG is one of the most powerful, exciting vehicles I've ever owned. The performance is unbelievably good. I've timed my own full-bore start and got to 60 in 4.5 seconds. Handling is easily better than both a BMW M6 and a Porsche 911 Turbo S.(I've road tested both) Obviously, the retractable hardtop is the biggest party piece of the SL and it works beautifully in about 22 seconds. The interior is very well done and the Mercedes trademark massaging seats works wonderfully. But after a long distance trip, you will feel it for the ride is very firm. Fuel economy is not as bad as expected for a 500 horsepower V8. Expect like 15 city and 19 highway. Bravo Mercedes-AMG.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SL-Classes for sale

Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles