Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
Please, stay away!
Seeing the price of these cars on the used market is a tempting purchase. When everything is working it is overall a fantastic car, fast, good looking, comfortable, etc. HOWEVER: REGARDLESS of what anyone tells you, I doubt there is a more complicated and unreliable car on the market. In under one year, I have spent over $8,000 on unplanned repairs. This is not because the car wasn't maintained, they are just chronically unreliable. Suspension issues, getting stuck in park, trunk leaks, rattles, motor/transmission mounts, supercharger intercooler pump, alarm siren, trunk struts, this is a partial list of the problems that I've had. Most of the reviews on here are overwhelmingly positive, but you need to see the dates - many 10+ years ago when the car was newer. Most recent reviews will attest to my warning: DO NOT LET THE LOOK/DRIVE OF THE CAR TEMPT YOU. The car moved from a "love/hate" relationship to a "mostly hate" relationship after being in the shop at least once a month. Oh, and as a daily driver over 14k miles it has averaged 13.5mpg in the suburbs, but you should know that going in - it costs to go fast. In summary, there is no such thing as a cheap MB SL, you're paying in depreciation or you're paying in maintenance, pick your poison.
Electrical Gremlins Abound
Car has left me stranded and in need of towing 5 times now in 3 years. It has so many electrical problems that no one can figure out, the last time I took it to the dealer for the same thing and spent $3,000 with no real fix. Looks good, is very fast but too heavy to be a real sports car, it drinks gas, and is very unreliable and expensive to own. Another thumbs down for Mercedes' recent product offerings, do you research and you'll find many reports of their shoddy quality in their modern cars.
POORLY BUILT CAR
Just sold my 2003 SL 500 Designo had it for 7 years too many trips to the dealer for repairs a car with only 3300 miles had more problems than it should have had for a supposed quality car.Dealer told me don't keep this car without a warrantee at cost of $6800.00 The car lost to much value when sold.This car is a money pit needs expensive repairs every month. Great looking but not reliable stay away.
Makes a GREAT PLANTER
The concept was fabulous.The exterior fabulous.The fun driving fabulous. However it looses its appeal after the 9th time it is in for repairs within a few months. It really lost its appeal when the Designo edition $103,000 began to smell. A pungent cat urine (as described by dealer- I don't have a cat) odor so foul it burned your eyes & throat. Six months more of repairs and interior replacements...it still stinks. Numerous calls to the manufacturer (because the dealer CANNOT? do anything except let me BUY my way out of the car) still no response!
SL made a bit better
I bought my 03 SL500 5 years ago and it had roughly 70,000 miles on it. The 1st issue was a plastic part in the shifter box, almost got stuck in San Diego when it broke and it would jot shift into any gear, so looked it up and followed the directions, I took the shift knob off and beat the shifter with a 3lb slept and smacked it a few times and it did allow me to shift ( just make sure you do not put back into park ), once home pulled console apart, took shifter box out and replace broken plastic with a replacement made from alluminum one and put it back together. The next issue was with the suspension, had the dash light up a few times telling me car was low but it wasn't, then had RR shock leaking and they said they wanted 1600 for a shock, actually found a place that makes a conversion coil over, so I did that on all corners, they new suspension cost me 1200 and they bought the old shocks back from me for 400 each, so now it's in sport mode all the time ( I live in AZ and will not be driving in snow or putting chains on ). Replaced the AC compressor, so that was a grand, and now I had an altornator go out and also took the BCM with it so between those 2 parts it's about 1100. So all in all it hasn't been any worse then any other vehicle, but it sure is a lot more fun to drive and gets way more looks and compliments, I spend most of the week driving a F150 of F350 so getting in the car that small and that close to the road is a big change ------ it's a nice toy
