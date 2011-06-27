Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

Please, stay away! Chris , 12/04/2015 SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl S/C 5A) 115 of 117 people found this review helpful Seeing the price of these cars on the used market is a tempting purchase. When everything is working it is overall a fantastic car, fast, good looking, comfortable, etc. HOWEVER: REGARDLESS of what anyone tells you, I doubt there is a more complicated and unreliable car on the market. In under one year, I have spent over $8,000 on unplanned repairs. This is not because the car wasn't maintained, they are just chronically unreliable. Suspension issues, getting stuck in park, trunk leaks, rattles, motor/transmission mounts, supercharger intercooler pump, alarm siren, trunk struts, this is a partial list of the problems that I've had. Most of the reviews on here are overwhelmingly positive, but you need to see the dates - many 10+ years ago when the car was newer. Most recent reviews will attest to my warning: DO NOT LET THE LOOK/DRIVE OF THE CAR TEMPT YOU. The car moved from a "love/hate" relationship to a "mostly hate" relationship after being in the shop at least once a month. Oh, and as a daily driver over 14k miles it has averaged 13.5mpg in the suburbs, but you should know that going in - it costs to go fast. In summary, there is no such thing as a cheap MB SL, you're paying in depreciation or you're paying in maintenance, pick your poison. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Electrical Gremlins Abound Nero , 02/03/2010 69 of 71 people found this review helpful Car has left me stranded and in need of towing 5 times now in 3 years. It has so many electrical problems that no one can figure out, the last time I took it to the dealer for the same thing and spent $3,000 with no real fix. Looks good, is very fast but too heavy to be a real sports car, it drinks gas, and is very unreliable and expensive to own. Another thumbs down for Mercedes' recent product offerings, do you research and you'll find many reports of their shoddy quality in their modern cars.

POORLY BUILT CAR HERB , 07/16/2015 SL500 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 48 of 49 people found this review helpful Just sold my 2003 SL 500 Designo had it for 7 years too many trips to the dealer for repairs a car with only 3300 miles had more problems than it should have had for a supposed quality car.Dealer told me don't keep this car without a warrantee at cost of $6800.00 The car lost to much value when sold.This car is a money pit needs expensive repairs every month. Great looking but not reliable stay away. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Makes a GREAT PLANTER lemonade , 09/15/2003 21 of 21 people found this review helpful The concept was fabulous.The exterior fabulous.The fun driving fabulous. However it looses its appeal after the 9th time it is in for repairs within a few months. It really lost its appeal when the Designo edition $103,000 began to smell. A pungent cat urine (as described by dealer- I don't have a cat) odor so foul it burned your eyes & throat. Six months more of repairs and interior replacements...it still stinks. Numerous calls to the manufacturer (because the dealer CANNOT? do anything except let me BUY my way out of the car) still no response!