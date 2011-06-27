Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Die hard 4
This is my 3rd MBZ, one of the best, I love it and I intend to keep it as long as I live. Has 210,000 miles now. Engine runs very quiet and smooth. The soft top just gave up. At the same time some electronic parts and sensers are started giving up. All the aging problems surfaced when we had 110 F temperature days this year. I know what the problem was and need to be fixed but the MBZ test unit never found the problem, the tester always reports as no issue, it is like taking the car in and getting back unfixed. Anyway I told the mechanic just change the part I pointed out and that was it. Runs like a champ, no more heat related malfanction. I want to get at least 300,000 miles life.
Best Mercedes I have owned
Since 1976 I have owned 8 Mercedes. The first was a 1976 450 SL and the latest being a 2005 E320. I currently own a 1994 SL500 as well and really love it. It is the best car I have had to date. It current has a bit over 125,000 miles on it and the only thing I have had to do to it was rebuild the transmission and replace the soft top. The engine still has a lot of get up and go. It is not as strong as the new SL's (2004 as an example). It probably needs some tender loving care. Of the 70's 90's and newest body styles I really like this body style (129) the best. It has class and character. I would really would recommend this car to anyone.
1994 500SL Hard and Convert
Bought the car 6 years old. Upgraded to AMG 15" wheels and $800/rim alloy 3 piece. Low profile tires. This car is a dream. Very quiet with hard top off and can hear all Bose system. Corners like my Porsche did. Great service when needed.(not one major part in 5 yrs). Have spinal problems and yet can drive all day. Lot of punch. Best of 5 Mercedes I have owned. Others were sedans. Love the lines of this vintage. It is why I looked 3 years till the right one appeared. Take care of it and it takes care of you. 6 miles of gravel road/day and not one squeak yet. Can't say that for other brands I own for seconds. Stored in winter so no comment on winter handling.
1994 Mercedes-Benz SL - The Greatest
I have owned my 1994 Mercedes-Benz SL for three years. If you do the maintenance required every 15,000 miles and change the oil every 3,000 miles all you need to do is put tires and brakes on it. It is the most reliable car that I have ever had. I can't get over the fact that it is ten years old and still turns heads.
beautiful car
beautiful car, very expensive to repair, rattles alot,dr iver side door window has scratches from rollers in door, has miss in motor,for a car that was driven only 7500 miles a year its not in very good condition
