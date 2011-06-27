Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S-Class Coupe
S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$104,847*
Total Cash Price
$50,044
S-Class Hybrid
S 550 Plug-In HYBRID 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$92,785*
Total Cash Price
$44,287
S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC
S 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$130,827*
Total Cash Price
$62,445
S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$96,496*
Total Cash Price
$46,058
S-Class Sedan
S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$94,641*
Total Cash Price
$45,173
S 65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$128,043*
Total Cash Price
$61,116
S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$134,538*
Total Cash Price
$64,216
S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$92,785*
Total Cash Price
$44,287
S-Class S 65 AMG
S 65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$127,115*
Total Cash Price
$60,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S-Class Coupe S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,881
|$1,938
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$9,988
|Maintenance
|$3,096
|$4,451
|$2,123
|$9,554
|$6,770
|$25,995
|Repairs
|$2,000
|$2,138
|$2,305
|$2,483
|$2,674
|$11,599
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,660
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,868
|Financing
|$2,692
|$2,164
|$1,602
|$1,002
|$363
|$7,823
|Depreciation
|$11,737
|$6,752
|$5,768
|$4,917
|$4,196
|$33,369
|Fuel
|$2,487
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,800
|$13,205
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,554
|$20,056
|$16,484
|$22,781
|$18,972
|$104,847
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S-Class Hybrid S 550 Plug-In HYBRID 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,839
|Maintenance
|$2,740
|$3,939
|$1,879
|$8,455
|$5,991
|$23,004
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,354
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,538
|Financing
|$2,382
|$1,915
|$1,418
|$887
|$321
|$6,923
|Depreciation
|$10,387
|$5,975
|$5,104
|$4,351
|$3,713
|$29,530
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,499
|$17,749
|$14,588
|$20,160
|$16,789
|$92,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC S 63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,348
|$2,418
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$12,463
|Maintenance
|$3,863
|$5,554
|$2,649
|$11,922
|$8,447
|$32,436
|Repairs
|$2,496
|$2,668
|$2,876
|$3,098
|$3,336
|$14,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,319
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,579
|Financing
|$3,359
|$2,700
|$1,999
|$1,251
|$453
|$9,761
|Depreciation
|$14,646
|$8,425
|$7,197
|$6,135
|$5,235
|$41,637
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,134
|$25,026
|$20,569
|$28,426
|$23,672
|$130,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S-Class S 63 AMG 4MATIC S 63 AMG 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,732
|$1,784
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$9,193
|Maintenance
|$2,850
|$4,097
|$1,954
|$8,793
|$6,231
|$23,924
|Repairs
|$1,841
|$1,968
|$2,122
|$2,285
|$2,461
|$10,676
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,448
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,640
|Financing
|$2,477
|$1,992
|$1,475
|$922
|$334
|$7,200
|Depreciation
|$10,802
|$6,214
|$5,308
|$4,525
|$3,862
|$30,711
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,439
|$18,459
|$15,172
|$20,966
|$17,461
|$96,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S-Class Sedan S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$9,016
|Maintenance
|$2,795
|$4,018
|$1,917
|$8,624
|$6,111
|$23,464
|Repairs
|$1,805
|$1,930
|$2,081
|$2,241
|$2,413
|$10,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,401
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,589
|Financing
|$2,430
|$1,953
|$1,446
|$905
|$327
|$7,061
|Depreciation
|$10,595
|$6,095
|$5,206
|$4,438
|$3,787
|$30,121
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,969
|$18,104
|$14,880
|$20,563
|$17,125
|$94,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S-Class Sedan S 65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,298
|$2,367
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$12,198
|Maintenance
|$3,781
|$5,436
|$2,593
|$11,668
|$8,268
|$31,746
|Repairs
|$2,443
|$2,611
|$2,815
|$3,032
|$3,265
|$14,166
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,249
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,502
|Financing
|$3,287
|$2,643
|$1,957
|$1,224
|$443
|$9,554
|Depreciation
|$14,334
|$8,246
|$7,044
|$6,004
|$5,124
|$40,751
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,429
|$24,494
|$20,131
|$27,821
|$23,169
|$128,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S-Class Sedan S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,414
|$2,487
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$12,817
|Maintenance
|$3,973
|$5,712
|$2,725
|$12,260
|$8,687
|$33,356
|Repairs
|$2,567
|$2,743
|$2,958
|$3,186
|$3,431
|$14,884
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,413
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,680
|Financing
|$3,454
|$2,777
|$2,056
|$1,286
|$465
|$10,038
|Depreciation
|$15,061
|$8,664
|$7,401
|$6,309
|$5,384
|$42,819
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,074
|$25,736
|$21,153
|$29,232
|$24,344
|$134,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S-Class Sedan S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,839
|Maintenance
|$2,740
|$3,939
|$1,879
|$8,455
|$5,991
|$23,004
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,354
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,538
|Financing
|$2,382
|$1,915
|$1,418
|$887
|$321
|$6,923
|Depreciation
|$10,387
|$5,975
|$5,104
|$4,351
|$3,713
|$29,530
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,499
|$17,749
|$14,588
|$20,160
|$16,789
|$92,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S-Class S 65 AMG S 65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$12,109
|Maintenance
|$3,754
|$5,396
|$2,574
|$11,583
|$8,208
|$31,515
|Repairs
|$2,425
|$2,592
|$2,795
|$3,010
|$3,241
|$14,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,225
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,477
|Financing
|$3,263
|$2,624
|$1,943
|$1,215
|$440
|$9,485
|Depreciation
|$14,230
|$8,186
|$6,992
|$5,961
|$5,087
|$40,456
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,194
|$24,316
|$19,986
|$27,619
|$23,001
|$127,115
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 S-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Virginia is:not available
