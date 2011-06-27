Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Wes Benton , 07/12/2019 S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A)

I own a 2012 S600 I purchased it in 2015 with 14,000 miles on it and when I drove off the lot I've had all pleasure with this vehicle. Repairs have been 1 Alternator and 1 Front Suspension Shock since 2015 other than that the Oil Changes are $150 every 7000 miles because I use Moblie 1 1040 Full Synthetic with the Lucas Additive and Radiator Flushes just to be safe and the vehicle runs perfect. No electronic problems for the V12 or issues I've needed to maintain this is the best vehicle I've owned in over 25 years. Very smooth and quite no matter what kind of traffic I'm in however on the open road highway in California driving out to Palm Springs the car is solid in the high winds you cant hear or feel the car move and you have total control of the drive. In bad weather when it rains heavy which is rare in Southern California you have total control with out slippery handling. Most will say because its V12 that it cost to much to maintain which in fact it doesn't the Oil Changes will always keep it running right and make sure the Coolant Level is topped off. I was at a light and a Dodge Charger SRT pulled up and revved the engine wanting to race so we did I when I hit the gas within 3 Sec my car took off like a 747 Jet and left the it way back. This Mercedes is the best car made and is worth the ownership all one has to do is take care of it and will last for many years, I have 137,000 today and still runs brand new I detail it every 2 weeks keeping it clean and shiny. I absolutely love this car Mercedes couldn't have designed a better vehicle the great perk about is that when your driving below 3500 RPM it will run on Full Time 6 Cylinder Variable Timing Control and when you push over 3500 RPM the 12 Cylinder will take over and that when you have it's best driving potential. This was originally a $168,000 MSRP and I purchased it at $47,000 however it drives like brand new car I won't plan on selling it for years to come I saw a 1993 V12 the older body style and and was in emaculant condition just prove a point there cars are built to last for a life time.