Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.7
18 reviews
Practical Luxury

Baker, 11/24/2015
R350 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

This is a beautiful car, solidly built, smooth ride, amazing sound system, super quiet. A great car for transporting people. The second row of seats have lots of leg room. People love riding in this car. A great commute car because it is a very smooth and stable ride, great handling. It is a long car, and its hard to tell where the front end is, making a little awkward to park. The best thing about this car is the price. You can pick up a used one for a fraction of the original sales price. Be warned that after a heavy rain or snow, your "check engine" light may come on". Don't take it to the Mercedes dealer. Take it to your trusted mechanic. I did and he turned the light off, and it never came back on again. Don't fix anything unless you are sure it is broken. Seats seven passengers. All the rear seats fold flat for lots of cargo room. Nice sunroof. Love this car. I replaced my Chrysler Minivan with it. My wife loves the car. Mercedes was way ahead of its time with this design. A lot of other cars have now imitated the design, but when it came out, no one could figure it out. So it didn't sell very well. All to our benefit now. Go get one. UPDATE 12/01/16: I've had this car 2 years now, and have only had to change the oil. Love this car. Still cheap to buy used. Assembled in Alabama, USA.

A good family car

JW, 04/27/2009
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

We traded in our Porsche Cayenne for an R350 due to passenger limitation in the Porsche. The Mercedes offered a spacious interior with comfort and luxury as well as easy maneuverability. The engine can be sluggish to start but the ride is smooth once you get going. If you're tall, you may want to think twice as there is little clearance between my head and the interior roof of the car without moving the seat all the way down. The sun visor is also tricky to put down without having to move my head back. Difficult to get used to after having 2 suv's with more height and flexibility.

Mercedes R350

jayw5, 07/30/2012
19 of 22 people found this review helpful

The Mercedes R350 is the worst car ever, visibility is poor but the car is very stable driving at high speeds. I purchased an extended warranty thinking that I was going to keep the car but I am rushing to get rid of it. The car only has 45,000 miles but have replaced the battery three times due to a faulty computer, and front shock @ 20,000 miles and the other front shock @ 40,000 miles. Each shock is $1,300 dollars, no mechanic want to touch it.

It's Not a Minivan

Savage, 05/02/2009
R350 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Due to the growing size of our family a car that seated 6 or more was in order. We did not want a minivan, already had an SUV, wanted a wagon or something that drove more like a car for our long road trips to the beach. This Crossover gives everyone their own room and plenty of it with a nice smooth ride. Bought used and it was well worth the price (new was out of our league), plus it has the Warranty so Mercedes service fixes almost everything.

R350

BWoodward, 12/31/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I am coming from a 2007 Escalade ESV and have to say I had a lot of reservations about "downsizing"! We have 4 kids 2 of which in car seats and wow is all I can say about this car. I love that the 2nd row seats can move back and forth allowing for very easy access to the 3rd row which seats my 6ft plus 15 year old very nicely! The pick up is great and it is tons of fun to drive. Not too mention very pleasing to the eye to look at. I would say so far my only con is that it seems to have a lot of little things go wrong. Less then a month of owning it the steering column broke in my kids school parking lot and I could not turn the wheels which was scary to say the least.

