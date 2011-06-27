Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Consumer Reviews

Functional not plush PWRving2013 , 05/01/2016 Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful This is a functional, versatile van. We love the clean, minimalistic styling inside and outside. Rear wheel drive makes for lighter steering feel. Great towing and load capacity. Very peppy and fuel efficient powertrain. Non-fatigueing, comfortable to drive, seating sits up higher. I have had large vans, and minivans. This a good size. Overall, not a family hauler. A great multi-use vehicle for camping, day trips, home center purchases and daily driver. We recently got rid of our diesel cars. This runs on regular fuel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A spectacular example of function over form Matt Difanis , 09/19/2016 Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I meandered into the purchsae of the Mercedes Metris when I needed to shed my 2006 Meredes R500--Mercedes' since discontinued not-a-minivan, three-row family hauler, which was the closest thing to a minivan in the M-B lineup until now. For most, the Metris would not be a suitable replacement for the luxuriously appointed R-Class with two to four more cylinders than the Metris. However, in recent years, my needs were for a more utilitarian, practical hauler for people and things (including large things), and I was tired of frequent four-figure repair bills on something as complex as the R-Class. While relatively spartan inside, the vehicle is attractive and functional, with well thought out removable cup holders, lights, power ports, and heating and a/c vents. What you won't get are entertainment screens, premium audio, adjustable rear seats, or even folding rear seats. But all rows hold actual adults with easy ingress and egress (including with the optional 8th seat, which mine has). While the seats don't do tricks, they do come out (but you may find your will to live waning in the process due to their heft), which makes for a cavernous volume when needed--much more so than with minivan fold-flat seats, which still consume space in the vehicle. Acceleration isn't breathtaking, of course, but it is truly excellent in the context of a 2.0L four-banger pulling such a large and capable vehicle. Much like a diesel, it is extremely responsive under light throttle, but flooring the accelerator doesn't produce THAT much more oomph. I towed a 1,500 pound trailer last week, and I was shocked how little I noticed it. Steering is spectacular, likely owing to the rear drive architecture. Its on-centeredness is better than that of my Audi A6. And the overall handling feel is remarkably planted and free of leaning for a vehicle that is so tall and boxy. Mine has the optional additional battery and high output alternator. I have a 3,000 watt power inverter professionally installed and connected to that auxiliary battery, so I can power PA audio gear or other items from the vehicle in locations where power is not available. Besides the clumsiness of removing the seats, my only other gripe is with the infotainment system. I wish M-B offered an upgrade option. The combination of screen size and interface are pretty terrible, and it is such a good looking vehicle that I think M-B could snag more families with a better offering here. Audio system is fine by utility vehicle standards, but certainly lacks the low end of any German carmakers' premium audio system offerings in luxury vehicles. For me, though, it will be used occasionally for family hauling and will mostly be deployed for my small business.

Great storage, tons of problems CLT Mom , 06/09/2019 Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We have five kids and travel a lot. We bought a 2016 metris in North Carolina and had it upfitted by Explorer Van in Indiana. We added a higher roof, carpeted floors, leather seats, and a TV and speakers. We love the upfitting so, so much. We hate how much money we have had to put into this car in only 3 years. So. Many. Problems. We are on our third set of tires and were told there have been alignment issues. How were we supposed to know that? We had our A/C fail. Just miles after our warranty expired. Pricey fix. We had a leaky fuel valve that filled our car with the smell of gas. That was fixed with no cost and has since been part of a recall. Our newest issue involved a small engine issue that I didn't understand that cost over $1200 to fix. My last conversation with my service rep went like this —- "Ma'am, don't you know you shouldn't buy the first year of a German vehicle? Do you want to look into a newer one?" Smh. I was just told that I needed a transmission service before the end of the summer - $500 - and that this car was prone to transmission problems. Ugh. Trying to decide if I should sell it and look for something else. I love the convenience of the sliding doors, tons of trunk space (but manual lift gate - super heavy, btw), and lots of leg room in both back rows. However, I keep spending so much money on problems, I am not sure if it's worth keeping.

Nice little Benz two seater Ron S , 01/27/2017 Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Perfect size, good quality and a nice ride make this van a good purchase. With Mfg incentive a good price made this worth the extra money. Needed a 8 ft bed so this beat the competition hands down. I would like a few more of the options, but the dealers did not stock vans with the extra safety options. The van really needs to have larger mirrors to view the blind spots, adding a stick-on is not a good option for an already small mirror. Ride is nice, handling is great and noise is minimal, just wish it was fwd or awd for northern climates.