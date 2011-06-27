Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
Mercedes is not of the quality it used to be
For the last 35 years I always had at least one Benz in the garage. Currently have a 2007 550s and a 2012 350ML. Bought both new/first owner. 550 s -19,000 miles - Air Condition not working. 350ML - 6,000 Miles - electronics defect: give wrong error messages and no error messages. Now, the ML is at the shop because the engine may have to be replaced. Local dealer in Palm Beach says MBUSA asked them to perform "more tests to identify the problem". (Car is in the shop already 3 days.) Two issues here: (1) MB now sells cars that do not work properly, even after short use. (2) How MBUSA deals with the problem: They make little/no effort to make things right. This is no longer a good make.
Worst car I've owned; my Hyundai was more reliable
My 2012 ML350 is a major disappointment with numerous technological issues. it has been to the dealer for repairs more than any car i have ever owned. I am again driving a loaner for the 8th time in a year and a half. I have recorded videos of the malfunctions, dealer has duplicated the issues on occasion, and it is still not fixed. I contacted MBUSA for assistance and resolution and they did nothing except say 'take it to the dealer'. I cannot believe that mercedes would have such poor response and pathetic customer service. After years of contemplating purchasing a luxury vehicle I am hugely disappointed that my first experience is so negative. I should have the reliability I paid for.
This is a Great SUV-It is NOT an E-Class!
Leased this vehicle for my wife. I drive a BMW 550i which I much prefer. I always laugh reading other reviews on here and people complain it isn't sporty. It is an SUV, of course it is not sporty! The ride is phenominal and at 80 mph you can whisper to someone in the backseat. Great fuel economy, my wife only drives around town and gets 21 mpg! Good acceleration, just no low end torque, but come on, it is way fast enough for 99.9% of the people buying it. Fit and finish is amazing, nice materials. One year later, my wife still can't figure out the Navigation, so is it confusing or is it her (hmm). Steering is too light for my tastes. Overall, a great vehicle-it is what it is!
Outstanding Vehicle
Traded in the GLK350 for this ML350. Although the GLK was a great vehicle, the ML affords me more space and is much more comfortable. Can't say enough about this vehicle and recommend it to anyone who wants a comfortable SUV. For those who worry about fuel consumption, averaging 24 MPG in mixed driving and expect to do better. Very quite inside and very classy inside and out. Try it, you'll like it!!
Not E-Class but Better
The 2012 ML350 doesn't ride or drive like an E-Class (I've had two) but neither does anything else either. The ML350 is a great freeway car though. It is roomy, comfortable, and drives like a dream. It has excellent seats and it is quiet inside. In a recent non-freeway trip of several hundred miles, my ML350 BlueTec averaged 30.9 mpg for the entire trip. That mileage will get the vehicle nearly 700 miles between fueling stops! This was my 4th Mercedes and 3rd diesel. Overall, it is, by far, the best car that I have ever owned. After having driven 1000s of Intetstate miles, I absolutely love this car! It is a true blue highway cruiser. In fact, I’ve driven it from central Illinois to Detroit several times now and still had a 1/4 tank of fuel in the tank when I got there.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M-Class
Related Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner