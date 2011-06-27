Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Blue over Blue Tec
I bought this from a reliable acquaintance at 1+ year old, at about 17K miles and now am at almost 50K. So far in two years have spent about 4k in repairs and service and had it in dealership for almost 3 weeks under warranty for a major repair, thank goodness it was still under warranty. Concerned I inquired about an "extended" warranty and come to find out it will be 6K which includes a surcharge from Mercedes because it was not originally purchased for the extended period. Had the car appraised and find it is with less than half of the original cost and they now have discontinued the ML series. The fit and finish of the interior is lovely, the boxy exterior is a bit dated. Overall liked the safety of the car but too expensive to service and seems to be a money pit. I had hoped to drive it 100K but now having second thoughts.
Nu-Blu...more than a year in and Still Smiling!
I have had my 2012 ML 350 Bluetec without any issues for over a year near 20k miles. It has proven to be a tried/true work horse and I have no regrets. I have averaged an indicated 23 mpg during this period and on long Hwy seen about 29mpg driving a constant 80mph. Most of my commute is stop/go city w/limited fwy and it still gets 23-25 if you don't bury your foot to feel that strong 455ft lbs of torque. I'm truly convinced that this is a great overall vehicle and am glad I chose this powertrain. FYI think about it..for about $1500 extra at purchase it holds its value advantage of $5000-9000 or more than the gas engine over the same ownership period! IMHO that is money in the bank .
What an amazing SUV
This will be my third ML. Having owned 2002 and 2004 versions, I was very disappointed with the second generation ML and strayed from the MB brand for a few years. Now comes the 2012 which is the third generation and it totally blows away all previous models.
LOVE IT!!!!
Have had the car for a few weeks now.Bluetec. Getting 32 miles per gallon roughly. Beautiful interior. Love the lane change add. It is a definite must have. Heated seats are wonderful, legroom in the back seat is roomy,back seats recline a bit. Trunk space big enough for 2 sets of golf clubs and suitcases. I have no complaints so far.
The worst vehicle I ever own.
I purchased my 2012 ML350 Bluetec back in November 2011. After 2 weeks, the first problem I had was car was pulling to the right at highway speed. After left it with the dealer for about a week, they finally realized that it was bad tire which took them a few more days to get replacement. Next, I was having problem with car loosing power when driving over a long distance or for a few hours. There is no error message on the dashboard nor that the dealer can replicate. Anyway, I start documenting them on video using my phone. They finally acknowledge but still no solution for it. Along with the car loosing power, I was getting error with PRE-SAFE Inoperative error and Ad-Blue low level
