Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

5(68%)4(17%)3(9%)2(4%)1(2%)
4.4
163 reviews
Balance shaft recall & reliability

joezep, 01/21/2012
45 of 46 people found this review helpful

There's a ballnce shaft problem where MB extended the warantee for 10 years on this $5,800 job. One dealer did not know about it. They still hit me $1,800 to replace defective intake manifold that was not covered. This car has a computer from hell giving false signals on light bulbs etc. Not nearly as reliable as my 99 E430. Truck ate about $10k in repairs this year. I expected a lot better quality from MB but this is true for all German cars lately. Why pay this kind of money when cars casting half are more reliable?

ML350 - Don't touch one!

dutchy01, 04/21/2012
41 of 42 people found this review helpful

If you research this vehicle you will find they have problems with the balance shaft and this equals expensive repairs. MB will not admit a problem exists but the blogs show this to be untrue. They have also introduced a replacement (read upgrade) kit to address their non existent problems. My experience has been that a cog on the balance shaft has disintegrated causing much internal damage. The engine had to be removed and parts replaced. 30 hours labour. Can you afford the risk? I currently have 2 MB's but will not touch another one.

Happy Owner

soccermom, 05/22/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

The 2006 Mercedes Benz ML550 is a huge step up from the 2006 Mercedes Benz ML350. At less than 1 mpg difference than the 350 the 550 is definitely the king of the road. Buy the ML550 over the ML350 (if you can find one) and you'll be a whole lot happier.

Great Car

robliski, 02/02/2015
ML500 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A)
58 of 62 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for 5.5 years now. It's been great to us and has never left us stranded. This is a car that needs an owner that timely addresses all preventive maintenance items before they become repair items, because then it gets expensive. The all wheel drive system is great and it is like a tank in rain and snow. Solid! Good power. Very comfy ride. Plenty of room.

2006 ML350 - excellent SUV

Dan Crick, 11/30/2006
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

The 2006 ML 350 has more than enough power especially when bolted to the 7 speed automatic transmission. I do not know why anyone would purchase the ML500 after driving the ML350. Acceleration is adequate to any task short of the drag strip. The car is extremely quiet even at high speeds. The Harmon Kardon stereo is the best factory set-up I have heard and is significantly better than the Bose systems I have had. I do not like the cruise control stalk as it is too close to the turn signal stalk. You must also pay close attention to options as they can be confusing. Overall an excellent SUV and MB provides lifetime roadside assistance at no additional cost!

