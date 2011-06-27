Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

Balance shaft recall & reliability joezep , 01/21/2012 45 of 46 people found this review helpful There's a ballnce shaft problem where MB extended the warantee for 10 years on this $5,800 job. One dealer did not know about it. They still hit me $1,800 to replace defective intake manifold that was not covered. This car has a computer from hell giving false signals on light bulbs etc. Not nearly as reliable as my 99 E430. Truck ate about $10k in repairs this year. I expected a lot better quality from MB but this is true for all German cars lately. Why pay this kind of money when cars casting half are more reliable? Report Abuse

ML350 - Don't touch one! dutchy01 , 04/21/2012 41 of 42 people found this review helpful If you research this vehicle you will find they have problems with the balance shaft and this equals expensive repairs. MB will not admit a problem exists but the blogs show this to be untrue. They have also introduced a replacement (read upgrade) kit to address their non existent problems. My experience has been that a cog on the balance shaft has disintegrated causing much internal damage. The engine had to be removed and parts replaced. 30 hours labour. Can you afford the risk? I currently have 2 MB's but will not touch another one.

Happy Owner soccermom , 05/22/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful The 2006 Mercedes Benz ML550 is a huge step up from the 2006 Mercedes Benz ML350. At less than 1 mpg difference than the 350 the 550 is definitely the king of the road. Buy the ML550 over the ML350 (if you can find one) and you'll be a whole lot happier.

Great Car robliski , 02/02/2015 ML500 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 58 of 62 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 5.5 years now. It's been great to us and has never left us stranded. This is a car that needs an owner that timely addresses all preventive maintenance items before they become repair items, because then it gets expensive. The all wheel drive system is great and it is like a tank in rain and snow. Solid! Good power. Very comfy ride. Plenty of room.