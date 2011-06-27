Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 ML320 tja623 , 03/25/2013 ML320 4dr SUV AWD 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I just bought a used 1998 ML 320. What a gem!!!! Plenty of power/torque, good acceleration, and an AWD system that handles itself great in the snow. Everything works, leather is in perfect condition, Bose stereo is fantastic, everything is what you would expect from a Mercedes Benz. Previous owner was a Mercedes Technician, so the vehicle was very well maintained. His wife hit a deer, and he didn't feel like making necessary repairs. So I got lucky, being a co-worker of his, he basically gave me the car for 2K and i had to repair the vehicle myself. A fender, hood, & bumper later, and I'm four wheelin' in the snow!!! You would never know this thing is 15 years old with 200k miles on it!!!!!! Report Abuse

Never Left Me Stranded CJBENZ1 , 08/26/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My suv has always been reliable I've had it now for 12 years, the biggest problem has been the window switches that have been replaced twice for $300. Every other repair has outlasted the manufactuers recomendations. I suggest finding a good German repair faculty,repairs are on the exspensive side at the dealer. I've gotten good gas mpg average 20. Report Abuse

Wasted money michael , 06/28/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My 1998 ML320 has 67K miles and it is the worst car I ever had. The car had multiple repairs on windshield/sunroof motors, various sensors and transmission parts. But worst of all is the security system. For the last 7 years, keys had to be changed 6 times ($105- 150 a piece)due to a faulty chip. They also had to be changed every time the battery would be gone. I was stuck several times, and had to interrupt a trip and be towed. Once you reach a total of 8 keys, you have to change locks and computer parts (approx $5500). When tried to complain to MB, they have a standard answer- keys are not covered by warranty and there is nothing we can do. Dealing with MB service is very frustrating experience Report Abuse

Sue For the Key Problem I did and won susan , 05/15/2010 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Never buy first year of new model. The main problems are only 8 keys allowed to be made. I had 6 keys replaced first year by Mercedes who never told me that once you hit 8 keys the whole locking system must be replaced for $4500. Should have been a recall. I sued in small claims court and won. Windows switch bad in all of them. I have replaced 4 times they only last 3 months. Should have been recall. They knew these problems all along but it was cheaper for them if people sue then do a recall. Report Abuse