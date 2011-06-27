Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

Bad Rap Bruce Rush , 12/28/2016 GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful If you think that another suv with the stated purpose of luxury hauling of a couple of people on vacation or not really vigorous living, is better - then you are dreaming. Who really cares about the people riding in the back seat - I have a sedan for that. The cargo space is fine - an imperceptable difference to the competition. Simply a great car that does what it is supposed to do - especially if you get the distrionic plus, active lane assist and the rest of the works. How can anyone complain about this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

GLK is A-OK BDK , 07/21/2018 GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle. I am 6'1" and need some room. I owned a BMW X3 prior to this and I felt a bit cramped. The overall rating is above average. I would highly recommend this vehicle overall performance, comfort, style, and safety. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Easy and fun, still stylish Rudolph , 12/09/2019 GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Excellent acceleration turning radius and style, the car has no Blindspot and no mechanical problems after 100,000 miles. Excellent ride and good interior features, minor issues. Size perfect for urban life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing Fuel Effieciency!! mukes , 11/10/2013 58 of 95 people found this review helpful I bought my GLK 350 base 2014 model back in August 2013 for 36k. I have driven around 2500 miles. So far i have not found any issues with the vehicle. Smooth ride, negligible noise while driving. Two important features that i liked the most. 1) It has two modes, ECO/Sport. In ECO mode, when stop at a light, engine stops and saves gas. 2) while stopping at a light uphill, you can just take your legs off from the brake. I was surprised at its fuel efficiency. It gives 24 mpg for city and over 31 for highway. For a V6, what else you can hope for!!! Report Abuse