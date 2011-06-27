  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 GLK-Class
5(90%)4(10%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
List Price Range
$17,500 - $21,995
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bad Rap

Bruce Rush, 12/28/2016
GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

If you think that another suv with the stated purpose of luxury hauling of a couple of people on vacation or not really vigorous living, is better - then you are dreaming. Who really cares about the people riding in the back seat - I have a sedan for that. The cargo space is fine - an imperceptable difference to the competition. Simply a great car that does what it is supposed to do - especially if you get the distrionic plus, active lane assist and the rest of the works. How can anyone complain about this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
GLK is A-OK

BDK, 07/21/2018
GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this vehicle. I am 6'1" and need some room. I owned a BMW X3 prior to this and I felt a bit cramped. The overall rating is above average. I would highly recommend this vehicle overall performance, comfort, style, and safety.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Easy and fun, still stylish

Rudolph, 12/09/2019
GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Excellent acceleration turning radius and style, the car has no Blindspot and no mechanical problems after 100,000 miles. Excellent ride and good interior features, minor issues. Size perfect for urban life.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing Fuel Effieciency!!

mukes, 11/10/2013
58 of 95 people found this review helpful

I bought my GLK 350 base 2014 model back in August 2013 for 36k. I have driven around 2500 miles. So far i have not found any issues with the vehicle. Smooth ride, negligible noise while driving. Two important features that i liked the most. 1) It has two modes, ECO/Sport. In ECO mode, when stop at a light, engine stops and saves gas. 2) while stopping at a light uphill, you can just take your legs off from the brake. I was surprised at its fuel efficiency. It gives 24 mpg for city and over 31 for highway. For a V6, what else you can hope for!!!

Most Excellent!

wpaoli, 12/29/2013
53 of 92 people found this review helpful

The GLK is exactly what I was looking for. A lot of the SUV's out there today are nothing more than mini-vans designed to appeal to male drivers. That being said, I purchased the GLK for two reasons: performance and quality. The GLK moves; it's nimble, deceivingly quick (when in sport mode) and it holds corners very well. The paddle shifters are awesome! The exterior has very distinct, bold lines and the interior is luxury as it should be. If you have need for more cargo room than a sedan, but don't want sacrifice performance... the GLK is for you. Oh, and it's a Mercedes- German engineering. Need I say more?

12
