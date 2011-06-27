Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle I've ever owned
I looked at midsized BMW, Lexus, Audi, Infinity, Land Rover and none compared to the MB GLE300d. Gorgeous, comfortable, luxurious, roomy interior. Back seats easily fold flat. Beautiful exterior. 600 mile range on a tank of gas. Rides like a dream. If you want a vehicle to drive like a sports car, this is not it. If you want to glide along in total comfort, this is the SUV for you. I feel positively regal driving this vehicle. L.O.V.E. it!
4 Cylinder Diesel
The GLE300d is a great buy for long commuters and as a travel vehicle for families. Short daily commutes are not quite as enjoyable considering the 4 cylinder engine is not as responsive as the 6 cylinder diesel in its predecessor. There is ample torque so it is very responsive for an SUV. The navigation and infotainment system contains a lot of tools and the apps are great: there are opportunities for Mercedes to improve on it though e.g. split screen like BMW does to allow apps to run side by side with the navigation. The finishes on the vehicle are amazing as expected of a real Mercedes.
leaks from the roof and any problems
Three years there were no problems. 2019: Sunroof is leaking, air conditioning problem and transmission replacement.
